Hungary Car Accident
Firefighters work among smouldering cars after several trucks and cars crashed on M1 motorway near Herceghalom, Hungary, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP)
world

More than 40 vehicles involved in highway pileup in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary

Dozens of vehicles collided in a pileup in Hungary, causing numerous injuries and setting several of the vehicles on fire Saturday.

Police said the collision, which involved five tractor-trailers and 37 other vehicles, occurred on the M1 highway around 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of Budapest, Hungary's capital.

The pileup caused 19 vehicles to catch fire and resulted in 36 injuries, including one that was life-threatening and 13 that were serious, police said.

Hungary’s National Directorate for Disaster Protection said in a statement that the fires had been extinguished and that four rescue helicopters as well as fire and rescue teams from numerous nearby cities had arrived at the scene to treat the injured.

Authorities blocked traffic in both directions of the M1 as recovery and cleanup operations continued into the evening.

National ambulance service spokesperson Pal Gyorfi declined to give a potential cause of the accident, according to Hungarian TV station M1.

The operator of Hungary's highways, the Hungarian Concession Infrastructure Development Plc., wrote in a Facebook post that a localized dust storm may have caused a sudden reduction in visibility.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

