More than 50 killed in fire in Johannesburg

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of Thursday morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

More than 50 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a fire overnight in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city of Johannesburg, the municipal government said on Thursday.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles were on the scene, while bodies lay covered on a street near the site of the deadly blaze, Reuters photographs showed.

The television station Newzroom Afrika said the fire happened in a five-story building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had been living.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

