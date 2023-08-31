Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of fire accident in Johannesburg
Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of Thursday morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: REUTERS
world

More than 50 killed in fire in Johannesburg

0 Comments
JOHANNESBURG

More than 50 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a fire overnight in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city of Johannesburg, the municipal government said on Thursday.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles were on the scene, while bodies lay covered on a street near the site of the deadly blaze, Reuters photographs showed.

The television station Newzroom Afrika said the fire happened in a five-story building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had been living.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s Taken”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog