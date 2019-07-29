Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

More than 60 killed in extremist attack on Nigeria villagers

0 Comments
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

A local official in northeastern Nigeria says suspected Boko Haram extremists have killed more than 60 people during an attack on villagers who were leaving a funeral.

It is the deadliest extremist attack on civilians in the region so far this year.

Muhammad Bulama, council chairman of the Nganzai local government area, told reporters that 11 other people were wounded during the midday attack on Saturday.

Bulama called it a reprisal after villagers fought off a Boko Haram attack in the area two weeks ago.

Nigerians last week marked the grim 10-year anniversary of the Boko Haram insurgency, which has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo American Club Now Has A Membership For Short-Term Expats

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Tweet of the Week #41: Instagrammer Gets Real With Pigeon Post

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri