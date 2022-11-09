Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

More than 70,000 UK university staff to strike for three days over pay

0 Comments
LONDON

More than 70,000 university staff at 150 British universities will strike for three days in November over pay, working conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Tuesday.

"Campuses across the UK are about to experience strike action on a scale never seen before," the UCU general secretary Jo Grady said in a statement on the union's website.

"This dispute has the mass support of students because they know their learning conditions are our members' working conditions," Grady added.

The union said the full strike dates would take place on Nov 24, 25 and 30.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo