More than three dozen killed in bus accident in southern Mexico, local media says

More than three dozen people have died in an accident involving a bus in southern Mexico, local media reported on Saturday, as local authorities expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The bus was traveling between Cancun and Tabasco, according to reports. "We are attentive to the federal and state authorities to help with whatever they request," said Ovidio Peralta, the mayor of Comalcalco, a town in Tabasco.

Some 44 passengers were traveling on the bus, according to a list shared by the bus operator, Tours Acosta.

"Tours Acosta is profoundly sorry about what happened," the company said in a post on Facebook, adding that it was working with authorities to find out what happened and that the bus had been traveling within speed limits.

Authorities will give an update with details on the number of victims and their identities later on Saturday, said the secretary of government of Tabasco, Ramiro Lopez.

