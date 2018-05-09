Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Concern over the fate of the paper has been mounting since it was sold to a Malaysian investor whose PR firm once worked for Prime Minister Hun Sen Photo: AFP
world

More walkouts over new ownership of embattled Cambodian newspaper

0 Comments
By TANG CHHIN Sothy
PHNOM PENH

Seven more journalists resigned from Cambodia's embattled Phnom Penh Post on Tuesday as foreign staff revolt against new ownership accused of crushing the newspaper's independence.

Concern over the fate of the English-language daily has been mounting since it was sold on Saturday to a Malaysian investor whose PR firm once worked for Cambodia's authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Hun Sen's government has taken a hammer to the fragile democracy's once-vibrant media scene over the past year, leaving the Post as one of few remaining watchdogs in the graft-riddled country.

The paper's main rival, the Cambodia Daily, and dozens of radio stations were shuttered last year as part of a wider crackdown on critics ahead of 2018 polls that Hun Sen is determined to win.

Now many fear the Post's independence will be compromised under a new owner, Sivakumar Ganapathy, who is the CEO of a public relations firm that lists Hun Sen as a former client.

On Monday the paper's Cambodian editor-in-chief and at least four other staff were fired or quit after they were ordered to take down an article detailing the new proprietor's business history with Cambodia's government.

Seven more foreign staff handed in their resignations on Tuesday, gutting the news desk of a small but feisty paper founded in 1992.

"We got to a point with our new editor-in-chief, to me at least, where it seemed like there was an irreconcilable difference when it came to editorial independence," said Erin Handley, one of the reporters to resign on Tuesday.

The Post could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Sunday Ganapathy released an irate statement listing his objections with the article his representative had demanded reporters remove.

He said it was "untrue" to describe his company, Asia PR, as linked to the Cambodian government.

This "cannot be concluded based on what happened between the firm and the client more than 25 years ago," the statement said.

Asia PR's website lists "Cambodia and Hun Sen's entry into the government seat" as one of its former projects.

The firm has declined repeated requests for comment, while a Cambodian government spokesman said he was unaware of the sale.

Cambodia plunged 10 places in this year's media freedom ranking by Reporters Without Borders, which described the country as hosting a "climate of terror that has drastically curtailed press freedom".

The rapid deterioration of the media scene has compounded concerns over the country's lurch into authoritarianism.

The main opposition party -- Hun Sen's only real rival -- was dissolved in a court ruling last year, in a move that rights groups condemned as a death knell for the country's democracy.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Genko-an Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Bari-kyari’ To ‘Himono-Onna’: Japan’s Habit Of Labeling Women

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret