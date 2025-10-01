Morocco's youth protests turn violent on fourth day

Members of the security forces stand guard as they prevent a protest demanding reforms in education and health from taking place, in Rabat, Morocco, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Ahmed El Jechtimi

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Youth-led protests demanding better education and healthcare in Morocco escalated into violent clashes with security forces on Tuesday evening, marking the fourth consecutive day of protests across several cities.

The protests were organized online by a loosely formed anonymous youth group calling itself "GenZ 212," using platforms including TikTok, Instagram and gaming application Discord.

In the southern cities of Tiznit, Inzegane and Ait Amira, as well as the eastern city of Oujda, hundreds of young protesters hurled stones at security forces attempting to disperse the gatherings, according to local media reports and witness accounts.

In Ait Amira, 560 kilometers south of Rabat, demonstrators overturned and damaged several law enforcement vehicles, footage shared by local outlets showed.

In Inzegane, videos circulating on social media showed masked protesters attempting to break into a post office, while others clashed with police who deployed water cannons.

Some cars were torched, and a group of protesters attempted to storm into a main super market, according to witnesses and videos shared online.

Further south in Tiznit, dozens of protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers as they tried to break up the rally, witnesses told Reuters.

Protesters briefly chanted slogans including, “The people want an end to corruption,” they said.

In Rabat, the capital, police preemptively arrested dozens of young people as they attempted to begin chanting slogans in a densely populated neighborhood, a Reuters witness reported.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) said 37 youths are set to stand trial on bail in Rabat.

Hakim Saikuk, head of the AMDH section in Rabat, condemned the trials and the arrests as unconstitutional.

In Casablanca, 24 protesters who blocked a highway on Sunday are under judicial investigation, according to the public prosecutor.

The government coalition issued on Tuesday a statement expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with youth "within institutions and public spaces to find realistic solutions."

It also praised what it called "the balanced reaction of security authorities in line with relevant legal procedures."

The interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the incidents.

