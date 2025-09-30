Morocco squashes youth-led protesters over health, education

Police officers detain a young man who wanted to protest for better healthcare and education services, in Rabat, Morocco September 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ahmed El Jechtimi

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

A heavy security presence on Monday evening thwarted for a straight third day youth-led protests across several Moroccan cities, where demonstrators have sought to rally for improvements to the public health and education systems.

The protests were organized online by a loosely formed anonymous youth group calling itself "GenZ 212," using platforms including TikTok, Instagram and gaming application Discord.

The government and judicial authorities have not yet communicated on the incidents and arrests and the interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Monday evening, dozens were arrested as authorities prevented the group from holding protests in cities including Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Tangier and Oujda.

In Rabat, a Reuters witness saw plainclothes officers arresting young protesters as they tried to chant slogans or speak to the press.

The president of a child protection association, Najat Anouar, was arrested as she was speaking to media and released two hours later.

"I came here to investigate allegations that the under-age have been arrested and got arrested myself," she told Reuters.

One group of protesters in downtown Rabat briefly managed to shout "freedom, dignity, and social justice", a slogan echoing the 2011 demonstrations that prompted a constitutional reform devolving more powers from the Moroccan monarchy to the elected government.

"We want a better health system and accountability," said Brahim, 25, moments before fleeing as police sought to prevent people joining the protest.

On Sunday night in Casablanca, protesters briefly blocked a major highway, while in Agadir, videos circulating on social media showed police dispersing students near the university campus.

The recent wave of youth anger was sparked by earlier protests in Agadir over poor hospital conditions, which quickly spread to other cities.

Demonstrators have denounced inadequate care, understaffed facilities, and a lack of medical resources.

Morocco's unemployment rate stands at 12.8%, with youth unemployment reaching 35.8% and 19% among graduates, according to the national statistics agency.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.