Moscow calls U.S. vote meddling claims 'blabber', 'fantasies'

Moscow on Saturday dismissed as "blabber" and "fantasies" allegations that it interfered in the election that brought President Donald Trump to power, denials that drew immediate scorn from U.S. officials.
The traded barbs, made at the Munich Security Conference, came a day after the United States indicted 13 Russians for running a secret campaign to sway the 2016 vote.
"I am amazed that... the Russians come, send someone every year to basically refute the facts," US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Munich attendees about the U.S. charges: "So as long as we don't see facts, everything else is blabber."
The indictments, which include the first charges laid by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller for election interference, detailed a stunning operation launched in 2014 in a bid to sow division and influence American politics "including the presidential election of 2016".
Mueller alleges that by mid-2016, the campaign -- under the direction of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- became focused on boosting Trump and demeaning his rivals including Democrat Hillary Clinton.
It allegedly involved hundreds of people working in shifts and with a budget of millions of dollars. Three companies were also indicted.
Mueller charges that members of the group posed as U.S. citizens on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, posting content that reached "significant numbers" of Americans.
The indictments made no judgement however on whether the alleged Russian efforts had altered the outcome of the election.
When asked to comment on the charges at the gathering in Germany, Lavrov stressed that U.S.officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, had in the past "denied that any country influenced results of the election".
Former Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak was equally dismissive when he took to the stage at the top security gathering in Munich.
"We didn't meddle in the American political life," said Kislyak, who was posted in Washington when Trump's White House win stunned the world.
"Whatever allegations are being mounted against us are simply fantasies that are being used for political reasons inside the United States in the fight between different sides of the political divide," he added.
Kislyak's own name has popped up in Mueller's probe as part of his inquiries into contacts between Russia and the Trump team.
In December, Mueller announced that former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying about his conversations with then-ambassador Kislyak in 2016.
Despite the vehement Russian denials, U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, speaking in Munich immediately after Lavrov, said "evidence" of such attempts to "interfere in our democratic process" would become harder to hide.
"We're becoming more and more adept at tracing the origins of this espionage and subversion, and as you can see with the FBI indictment, the evidence is now really incontrovertible and in the public domain," McMaster said.
While in the past, investigators were wary of divulging their IT intelligence capabilities, "now that this is in the arena of a law enforcement investigation, it's going to be very apparent to everyone," McMaster said.
Trump meanwhile has seized on the indictments as proof that his campaign team did not conspire with Moscow.
"Russia started their anti-U.S. campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for president," he tweeted Friday.
"The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!"
None of the 13 Russian suspects are in U.S. custody.© 2018 AFP
16 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
So 13 guys and a few rubles is all it takes to decide the President of the United States.
What a joke of a country.
CrazyJoe
MAGA talking points are shifting. They're now saying Russia has always meddled in elections, and this is nothing new. But the indictments have nothing to do with Trump.
They are like lobsters in the pot, staying oblivious and in denial till the end.
McMaster says evidence of Russian meddling is ‘now really incontrovertible’
We agree and You are right sir .. the Russians put your incompetent boss in power by tipping the election in trumps favor. We also all agree that you and Tillerson referring to Donald Trump as a moron was a great patriotic act on your part .
Tommy Jones
13 people, a few hundred million rubles, 62.9 million extremely ignorant, utterly intellectually dishonest Trump voters.
We went over this just yesterday. Perhaps my list didn't show up in Russia.
Burning Bush
So why do US politicians spend millions upon millions of dollars on their campaigns employ hundreds and staff and thousands of volunteer if all you need is 13 Russian guys to win an election?
gyroman
Photo from the future !
Get a sense of deja Vu though..
Tommy Jones
Because the US has labor laws that are stronger than in Russia. You know that, comrade.
SuperLib
Trump will take his usual knee on Russia. I doubt he will even criticize them.
Burning Bush
There's a presidential election in Russia in March.
Why not return the favor, hire 13 guys to post messages on websites and have Putin defeated.
Russia proved it can be done.
PTownsend
By only giving credit to the 13 big Russian bosses you’re showing you’re a humble man. I think you should give yourself and the other farmers who post on this site credit for the hard work you do, especially when you’re paid so little.
You in turn should tip your ushanka to the many JT Trump supporters who backed your messages.
Collectivists preach it’s not about the individual; as you say ‘It takes a village’, governed of course by a ’strong man’.
PTownsend
If you read comments on this site during the election, you'd know most Trump supporters are also Putin supporters. They admire Putin because he's a 'strong man'.
Trump's not at Putin's level yet in controlling the US, but he's getting close. Plus Trump has golf games to play and a global business to run; he can't give that much attention to Russia.
Plus he owes Russian 'financiers' who might call in some of the chits if he doesn't support Putin.
Don't expect Trump and the GOP to get involved in Russian elections.
The intelligence agencies, either. They know Putin's such a 'strong leader' that no opposition will be allowed to gain any traction.
Tommy Jones
Do you really think the US hasn't already had far more than 13 people working to influence the election?
Anyone with the ability to read and type has the intelligence to know the US has been hard at work influencing elections worldwide. Wait, I'm making assumptions. Just because one can read and type doesn't mean they can do anything beyond that.
Tommy Jones
Correction: Trump supporters who unquestioningly ate up your messages and fervently regurgitated them as gospel.
RichardPearce
The US does have a track record of first determining guilt/innocence by decree, then presenting 'evidence' of said guilt/innocence (And not just as a foreign relations tactic, but in domestic policy, and even in its 'justice' system) that is compelling (unless, that is, you dig a little).
Now, unlike with, say, Saddam's WMD program, there probably is a smidgen of truth buried under all the lies and deceptions. It is almost certain that someone running one of the hundreds of campaigns to get Trump/Republicans elected decided to use the same tactics that they, or a colleague, had used to get a right wing, 1% friendly, unpopular candidate elected as Mexico's President (after two loses to left wing, citizen friendly, popular candidates) and, due to issues of availability and/or costs, hired a Russian social media manipulation firm for part of the effort.
But this investigation and charges are, in way too many ways to count, rather like the investigation and charges against the only bank the US prosecuted over the Great Meltdown, political theatre.
Burning Bush
I didn't know that there were laws in the US against posting political opinions on the internet.
What kind of draconian country do you live in?
bass4funk
Excellent point, but that would be an act of war. The Russians would never tolerate it.
PTownsend
In solidarity with comrade Bush I think the US has and long has had many more than 13 people working to influence elections in Russia and probably most countries throughout the world.
I have a question for Mr. Bush or any other farm team (keyboard brigade?) member. Does Russia have groups similar to the NRA, or the many US white nationalist organizations, or any other anti-American groups like them that the various US spook agencies can easily cooperate with in trying to undermine your Putin?
Also do you have areas of Russia that are similar to Texas (and most blue states for that matter) where US or other foreign nations can attempt to easily manipulate your peoples?