Moscow condemns Australia 'paranoia' for espionage arrests of Russia-born couple

Russia has accused Australia of inciting "anti-Russian paranoia" for charging a Russian-born couple with espionage, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Saturday.

The married couple, who hold Australian citizenship, were arrested on charges of working to access material related to Australia's national security, though no significant compromise had been identified, the Australian Federal Police said on Friday.

The woman, 40, an information systems technician in the Australian Army, travelled to Russia and instructed her husband in Australia to log into her official account to access defense materials, police said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking to reporters on Friday, warned that "people will be held to account who interfere with our national interests and that's precisely what these arrests represent."

Russia's embassy in the capital Canberra said a press conference by Australian authorities on Friday about the arrests "was clearly intended to launch another wave of anti-Russian paranoia in Australia," the ABC said, citing an embassy statement.

The embassy requested written information from the Australian authorities on the couple's situation and was considering "appropriate measures of consular assistance", the ABC reported.

The embassy did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

On Friday, Igor and Kira Korolev appeared in the magistrate's court in Brisbane, court filings show, charged with one count each of preparing for an espionage offense, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail. The charges are the first under laws introduced in 2018.

They did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody until Sept. 20 when they are next due to appear, media reported.

Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West's support for Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, announced a A$250 million ($170 million) military aid package for Kyiv on Thursday at a NATO summit in Washington.

Canberra has been supplying defense equipment to Kyiv, banned exports of aluminium ores to Russia and sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.

