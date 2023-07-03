Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Children taken to Russia walk to a bus after returning via the Ukraine-Belarus border, in Volyn region
Children, who went to a Russian-organized summer camp from non-government controlled territories and were then taken to Russia, walk to a bus after returning via the Ukraine-Belarus border in Volyn region, Ukraine, on April 7. Photo: Reuters/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
world

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia

MOSCOW

Russia has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, said late on Sunday.

"In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine," Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its western neighbor Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow says its program of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.

However, Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.

Most of the movement of people and children occurred in the first few months of the war.

In July 2022, the United States estimated that Russia "forcibly deported" 260,000 children, while Ukraine's Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories, says 19,492 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported.

More Russian lies....Russia's kidnapping and forced abduction of these Ukrainian children is one of the worst war crimes since WW II.

it shows the cruel, brutal, evil nature of Putin's regime...one which he'll be held accountable for at the Hague - if he survives that long...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

(with the exception of the slur on Aerospace Forces).

Translation: We have engaged in one of the largest forced human trafficking crimes in modern history by kidnapping 700k children from their families and their homeland.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

