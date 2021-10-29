Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus cases, deaths

Russia reported record numbers of daily coronavirus cases and deaths on Thursday as Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days to combat the surge in infections.
The country hardest-hit in Europe by the pandemic, Russia has struggled with low vaccination rates despite developing several of its own jabs.
Recent weeks have seen daily numbers of cases and deaths hit the highest of the pandemic, with the official government tally on Thursday reporting new records of 40,096 infections and 1,159 fatalities.
Authorities have shied away from the kind of severe lockdowns imposed in many countries, but have shut down all non-essential services in Moscow from Thursday until November 7.
Retail outlets, restaurants, and sporting and entertainment venues are all closed, along with schools and kindergartens. Only shops selling food, medicine and other essentials are allowed to remain open.
President Vladimir Putin's government has been pinning its hopes on homegrown vaccines like the Sputnik V jab, but Russians have proven stubbornly resistant to being inoculated.
As of Thursday, only 32 percent of Russia's population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies COVID-19 data from the regions.
Putin last week ordered a nationwide paid holiday between October 30 and November 7 in a bid to reverse rising infections, and Moscow authorities followed suit by ordering the shutdown of non-essential services in the capital from Thursday.
Roads in Moscow on Thursday morning were slightly less congested than usual, but the city's sprawling metro network was as busy as ever, with many passengers not wearing masks.
Authorities have not required Russians to stay at home during the non-working period and many were planning to use the days to travel across the country and abroad.
The mayor of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi has warned of a huge influx of tourists, and demand in Russia for flights bound for Turkey and Egypt has soared.
Russia has recorded nearly 8.4 million cases and more than 235,000 deaths, though independent experts say authorities have downplayed the severity of the pandemic.
Figures published by statistics agency Rosstat in October paint a darker picture, suggesting that more than 400,000 people have died in the country from the coronavirus.
After a severe months-long lockdown early in the pandemic, Russian authorities have been hesitant to impose further restrictions that would hurt the economy, instead pleading with Russians to get vaccinated.© 2021 AFP
19 Comments
Haaa Nemui
But lockdowns are bad, don’t work, and there’s no way Russia would do such a thing.
ulysses
Quality of jabs and a blowback from its vaccine disinformation is what’s the issue here.
My sympathies for the Russians who are suffering under the despotic putin!!!
Haaa Nemui
When lockdowns are so bad for the economy, why do you get this -
Followed by this -
Totally onto it in Russia they are. Destroy the economy AND spread the virus far and wide.
The Avenger
Imagine Russia's true rates of COVID deaths.
Russia reported 150,000 COVID deaths in 2020. But they had an increase in total deaths 2019 to 2020 of 650,000. For most western countries, the number of reported COVID deaths was approximately the same as the increase in total deaths. This means Russia under reported COVID deaths by about 500,000. So if they say it's bad now - it's even worse.
GdTokyo
Haaa,
Didn't you hear? “Russians don’t care. Russians ignore it and move on with their lives.”*
*(Until they end up on a vent -if they can get one.)
Aly Rustom
Avenger, that's a very good point!
P. Smith
This can’t be correct for two reasons: (1) Sputnik is more effective than any other vaccine, and, (2) lockdowns don’t work.
At least this is what we’ve been told multiple times by certain people.
Alex
Where did you get 650k from? The article says over 235k total.
virusrex
The government willingly choose to peddle antivaxer propaganda to their population to discredit vaccines in other countries, then hid the safety and efficacy information of its local vaccine. It of no surprise the message Russians got is that vaccinating is bad, specially in the case of the suspicious Sputnik vaccine that did not even released the data from the clinical trials and was used unethically before they were even finished.
In some completely unnecessary way this shows what antivaxxers think should be happening all over the world, when vaccination and other measures make a lot of struggling countries finally get things under control, Russia went back in time to 2020.
u_s__reamer
The Russian people have learned from experience not to believe their rulers or trust their intentions. Add to this public skepticism the opaque messaging on vaccines from the Kremlin incompetents and the seeds have been sown for a bumper harvest of covid infections. Let's hope there is a silver lining to the gathering black clouds of Russia's raging pandemic: the end of that other virus which has afflicted the country for too long, "Putinovshchina" (aka Putinism).
Bob Fosse
Seems kind of, what was the word, authoritarian?
I was under the impression Russia valued diversity, tolerance and inclusion above all.
What a shocker.
Yukijin
Lie, cheat, get rich while I watch everyone around me suffer, then ask me to do something.
Don't be surprised when I give you the big finger, it's the only power I have so you better believe I will use it against you in your time of need.
Reckless
What a tragedy.
GdTokyo
Bob, didn't you hear? Puttie does value those ideals above all*
*(As long as there are no Jews, Gays or Human Rights advocates (see: Pussy Riot) in his vicinity.)
John Noun
Yeah, right!!
mz16
They should really shut down the border as many people opt to travel during this 'holiday'.
Really hope antivaxxers can come to their senses and get the jab.
Peter14
I wonder why this surge in Russia when you consider they were the first nation to develop and administer a vaccine to their population. Is it because there are so many who do not trust it, or because it is not effective against Delta strain or for some other reason?
Russia should have been well placed by now to avoid further surges this high so something is terribly wrong. They need to find out what and deal with it. I hope their people do whats needed to keep safe.
BigYen
It seems pretty clear from reports over the past few weeks that the main culprit is the low vaccination rate, still at only 32% of the population. As far as the efficacy of the Sputnik vaccine against Delta goes, it's pretty difficult to tell with such a low vaxx rate, and also the data coming out of the country is what you might call pretty sparse.
sdf_crew_member
Probably not. They have no sympathy to those who suffer most - older and those who have serious illness. They just don't care or had easy form of COVID or don't trust any vaccine or simply egoistic morons. And no politics.
FYI, most vocal critics of Putin got a jab.