Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Moscow summons Canada envoy over Russian embassy attacks in Ottawa

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia's foreign ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador and issued a protest over attacks on the Russian embassy in Ottawa, the ministry said on Monday.

It said an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail - gasoline bomb - onto the grounds of the Russian embassy in Ottawa. It also said "aggressive" demonstrators had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.

A spokesperson for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said violence and vandalism are not acceptable, and relevant authorities were looking into the matter.

"We know that Canadians are shocked at the latest images coming out of Izium," Joly spokesperson Adrien Blanchard said in a statement. "That is why we will not spare any effort to hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his accomplices accountable for their war crimes."

Ukrainian officials said last week that they had found 440 bodies in the woodlands near Izium, a town in northeastern Ukraine recaptured from Russian forces earlier in September during a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region. They said most of the dead were civilians.

The Kremlin on Monday rejected allegations that Russian forces had committed war crimes in Ukraine's Kharkiv province as a "lie".

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo