Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan Mosque Bombing
Army soldiers and police officers clear the way for ambulances rushing toward a bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A powerful bomb went off Monday near a mosque and police offices in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least a few people and wounding some 70 worshippers, police and government officials said. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
world

Suicide bomber kills 20, injures 96 at mosque in Pakistan

0 Comments
By RIAZ KHAN
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 20 people and wounding as many as 96 worshippers, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, said Saddique Khan, a senior police official in Peshawar who gave the latest casualty tolls, but the Pakistani Taliban have been blamed in similar suicide attacks in the past.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as some 150 worshipers — including many policemen from nearby police offices — were praying inside. The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, which caved in and injured many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt. He could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded, Gul said.

Rescuers scrambled trying to remove mounds of debris from the mosque grounds and get to worshippers still trapped under the rubble, police said. Khan said said several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement condemned the bombing, and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the victims. He also vowed “stern action" against those who were behind the attack.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack" in a Twitter posting. “My prayers & condolences go to victims families," said the ex-premier. “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Peshawar is the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The Pakistani Taliban, are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, and are separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan over the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction of the Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo