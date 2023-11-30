Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Most online hate targets women, says EU report

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

Women are the main targets of online hate, including abusive language, harassment and incitement to sexual violence, a European Union report said on Wednesday.

This should encourage the EU and social media platforms to pay close attention to protected characteristics such as gender and ethnicity when moderating content, the EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said in its report.

The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X in four EU countries between January and June 2022. It showed women were the main targets across all platforms and countries involved. Other affected groups included people of African descent, Roma and Jews.

The number of hateful posts targeting women was almost three times that of those targeting people of African descent across Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and Sweden, the four countries covered by the report, the EU agency said.

"The sheer volume of hate we identified on social media clearly shows that the EU, its Member States, and online platforms can step up their efforts to create a safer online space for all," FRA director Michael O'Flaherty said in a statement.

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, which came into force last year, very large tech platforms and search engines must do more to tackle harmful and illegal content or risk fines.

The European Commission in October opened formal investigations into efforts by Facebook parent Meta, TikTok and X to remove harmful content from their platforms.

Tech giants have been facing mounting scrutiny recently, with a surge in harmful content and disinformation following the Israel-Hamas war.

The FRA said it had been unable to access data from Facebook and Instagram for the study.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo