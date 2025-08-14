 Japan Today
Deputies Shot Virginia
Law enforcement services assemble in response to an active shooting situation in Gretna, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (John R. Crane/Danville Register & Bee via AP)
world

Multiple law enforcement officers shot in southern Virginia

GRETNA, Virginia

Multiple law enforcement officers have been shot in southern Virginia, a congressman said Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, said in a post on X that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies shot in Pittsylvania County. He also extended his thoughts and prayers to the deputies' families.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles.

“We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time,” McGuire wrote.

Pittsylvania County is located along the state’s southern border with North Carolina, about 98 miles (158 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Virginia = Red State...just like Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama - which lead the nation in homicides...

Maybe the National Guard would have a more positive impact their rather than helping the homeless in Blue DC?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

