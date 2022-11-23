Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman

A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday night has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, and the shooter is dead, Chesapeake police public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing.
At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.
It's still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".
"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said.
Walmart and the police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Mr Kipling
Another day, another mass shooting..... Maybe its the fluoride in the toothpaste?
Or possibly the easy access to firearms?
So just a small one then, move on until the next one, and the one after that......
douglas snyde
why does this never happen in places like switzerland with its similarly permissive gun laws and high ownership?
wallace
Another mass murder. Will they never end?
TokyoLiving
Until when is this madness??, there are two shootings a day in the US, for the third consecutive year the US has passed the record of more than 600 shootings with multiple deaths in the year...
According to other sources, an employee says the manager shot up the break room, then shot himself…
Every crazy day. A gun-sick nation.
Fighto!
And yet the usual deranged gun supporters will defend this piece of scums right to be armed to the teeth in public. They are just as responsible as him, and in fact empathise with him.
Moonraker
The US is a violent nation. It was founded on violence and has long seen violence as a solution. It would be strange if this did not permeate all levels of society. Add intolerance and you have a very toxic mix.
Michael Machida
There was a time when you got in a fight you would have a fist fight or do as they do in West Side Story. Now, people just pull out a gun as fast a lightening. What happen? Have we all just gone mad?
lincolnman
And things won't change until we vote out every Repub that is beholden to the NRA which opposes even common sense gun control measures most of its members approve...
The gun-nutters pray at the alter of the AR15....because they feel helpless....and a gun gives them their only sense of self-esteem and power...
Then they sit at home and get fed pure hate and outrage in the far-right media cesspool - until a point where they can't take it anymore and pick up their gun and act...
Blacklabel
Yeah that was the false media narrative you pushed for the last shooting in Colorado too, wasn’t it?
cut and paste.
TokyoLiving
That happens to a country that idolizes freedom and confuses it with debauchery..
US is the rebellious and poor educated son of the British Empire..
The more I read US news, the more I love my clean, safe, civilized and FREE of guns JAPAN !!..
Thank God I dont live in that savage country..
Joe Blow
Switzerland is a high income, high IQ country. Also, the beautiful natural environment, mountains with their negative ions help to soothe people's minds and calm them down. It's kind of hard being extra when you're in awe of the world around you and making a lot of money.
Stephen Chin
America is the world's most powerful country. Why is the government so weak that it can do nothing to stop this self massacring violence?
I have lived in Montreal, Canada for fifty years and have never heard a gun go off, seen anyone with a gun except some police officers, seen a hand gun, rifle or, do I know any friend who owns a gun. There are a few shootings in Canada but, not every month or week or day as in the U.S.A.
It seems that every one or family in the U.S.A. owns a gun. There must be millions upon millions of guns in the U.S.A. Why is the most powerful country in the world a slave of the gun?
Joe Blow
The problem is, bad guys always have guns. I've lived in several countries where guns are illegal but gangsters all have them. Now, gangsters don't generally go on mass shooting sprees but nutjobs will find a way to commit violence and murder. Look at the OKC bombing.
Why does America have so many mentally ill people?
Joe Blow
Wrong, guns are for hunting or self-defense, it's never OK to use them for murder. But, most people are not that responsible.
commanteer
All nations were founded on violence, so you'll have to look elsewhere for your explanation. Personally, I think it's the destruction of society that has left so many feeling alienated, in addition to the cultural and media promotion of violence and the ease of access to guns.
Fighto!
No more than other nations. I would like to see data to suggest otherwise.
The difference is in most advanced nations citizens do not have uninhibited and free access to guns.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Honestly, at this point, I'm actually surprised there aren't more of these types of incidents in that country.
Legrande
As to why Switzerland doesn't have the same problems:
For one, it's more of a socialist country, meaning they care of their citizens health care, education and pension.
Those three alone go a long way in developing good relations amongst its citizens.
JRO
It's very easy to see why this happens, someone mentioned Swiss as an example, lots of guns few killings. Easy answer, they have money, they have safety nets, they get help. These things happen when mentally unstable people get pushed to the edge, which happens in countries with no access to affordable medical/mental care and no safety nets or help for the poor. Cheap and accessible guns is the topping on the cake on all of this.
Overall the mentality and culture in the US that everyone should fend for themselves needs to change. You live in a society, everyone living a better life is in the best interest of everyone. What use is there to be rich if you can't go out without feeling unsafe.
PTownsend
So many in USA society are alienated and angry, and Florida-male the most cynical and venal politician in modern US history and his sect of followers constantly strive to pour fuel on the society's long-burning fires and then fan them, knowing many among the angry and alienated are poorly educated, plus are religious sorts that actually believe in messiahs that can save them, and also believe they must have guns to protect themselves from those their messiah claims are enemies. And many do have serious mental problems, a most recent example the male who murdered dozens at a Colorado LGBQT bar, that male should not have been allowed to have a gun after the incidents he's been involved in. But the NRA and Colorado's Republican politician Boebert among others in the far right value gun owners more than citizens who want to live in peace, and be protected from the mentally ill gun owners. (I'm well aware not all gun owners are mentally ill, but those that are should be kept from having them. For example people suffering 'associative identity disorder' like the Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, should not be allowed to have a firearm.
Once again I'm happy to live in Japan where I can go to a supermarket and not have to worry about a nutcase with an automatic weapon opening fire.