Multiple people die in fire at four-story New Zealand hostel

By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand authorities said Tuesday that multiple people have died after a fire broke out overnight at a four-story hostel in the capital, Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel about 12:30 a.m.

Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for, but that a number still remained unaccounted for.

“I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those (they could) and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t,” Pyatt told reporters.

“This is our worst nightmare," Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”

