Two women killed in Kentucky church shooting after trooper shot; suspect killed

LEXINGTON, Ky

Two women were killed in a shooting at a Kentucky church Sunday in an incident that began after a state trooper was shot and wounded, authorities said. The suspect was also killed.

In a news conference, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the incident began after the trooper pulled over a vehicle near the airport at 11:36 a.m. After shooting the trooper, the suspect carjacked a vehicle and fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington where he began shooting at people there.

The suspect was later killed by Lexington police.

