1 killed, 5 wounded in California church shooting

One person was killed and four others critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.
Deputies detained a suspect and recovered a weapon at the scene, officials said. More details were expected from a sheriff's department news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.
Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. The FBI was also sending agents to the scene to assist the sheriff.
Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.
Gov Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.
“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," the tweet said.
The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.
The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.© AP
The Avenger
Let’s see, who has been protesting at churches lately?
Monty
Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church
At a church?
This crazy american gun freaks didn't even hesitate to shoot at a church.
These american gun freaks have no respect from nothing.
Crazy America!
PTownsend
And still the "my rights" extremists, their lobby groups and the political leaders they have bought push for even easier access to guns, including semi-automatic weapons with higher capacity magazines, that can be sold to people even if they're on a terrorist watch list. The gun extremists care more about not denying access to guns to terrorists and known thugs than they do about protecting the general public. Though the country in general is sick, it's made even sicker and less safe because of the gun extremists.
William Bjornson
Like the incident in Buffalo, NY dismissed as a 'hate crime', this wasn't this wasn't just a 'crazed' individual. It was a physical manifestation of the insanity that is overtaking America and that we are seeing acted out in the streets of American cities everyday. American psychopathy is coming home to roost but it is aiming at the wrong people, each other, rather than the ROOT which is the American financial elite.
Mark
Disgusting like the other shooting that took place in NY couple of days ago where 13 people or more!!! were killed!
America loves it's guns and so many others too in Europe, Africa, South east Asia, the middle east and more what puzzles me is that these kind of mass shooting / killings SEEM to happen in the U.S. more than in the other places!!!! I don't have the answer, some may say it happens in other places but goes unreported which is possible! but what is happening and has been happening is that ORDINARY citizens are turning their guns on their own people for some very meaningless reasons with the intent to kill as many people as possible.
That must be a nightmare for the authorities and the system, we are not talking about a Taliban, or a Militant, or a freedom fighter, or a Jihadist, or military operation here, these are citizens killing each others but on a massive scale.
bass4funk
Not America, the person(s) responsible for this cowardice act.
cleo
America isn’t made up of Americans?
Americans slagging off America again? ‘Not only do we have this lunatic gun culture fetish, we’re lousy drivers, too’.
Bob Fosse
You’ll have to explain that. Do you have insider information that it was a tourist?
Mark
Guns may not be the problem, the problem as I see it in the PSYCHOLCAL state of mind of some gun owners, and the system that allows these individuals to own them indefinitely without being checked or tested at a later date like annually or every couple of years
Automobile drivers renew their licenses every 2 or 5 years and yet gun owners can go on for ever unchecked., that is the root of the problem it's NOT the guns it's the people who owns them.
PTownsend
These american gun freaks have no respect from nothing.
Many are so 'my rights', screw the others' focused and so me-centric they have expressed a near total disregard for other individuals from their communities, and also disregard for their nation and society. Some have taken to wearing T-shirts proclaiming they'd rather support a foreign country that had long seen the USA as its enemy, than their fellow citizens, and also carrying flags representing Nazi Germany and the southern states failed separatist movement, yet claim somehow to be 'patriots'.
bass4funk
I very much agree.
Mr. Noidall
hahah! A bunch of people all in their own corners professing their culture is the best way; the southern border open and laid out with a red carpet; and the politicians constantly stirring the pot for political gain. Can you even define an American under these conditions?
bass4funk
America or the US is an inanimate object.
I know for a fact the country itself has nothing to do with this act.