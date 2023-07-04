Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Philadelphia Shooting
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
world

4 killed, 2 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody

3 Comments
PHILADELPHIA

A gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in Philadelphia on Monday night, killing four people and wounding two others, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that all the victims were male.

The suspect was arrested in an alley without incident, Outlaw said. He had a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle,” a handgun and a police scanner, she said.

"At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw said.

The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 160 kilometers to the southwest, killing two people and wounding 28 others. The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.

The Philadelphia violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.

There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Was the suspect called John Sheriff ?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

and 4th of July festivities have just started...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another NRA member mega MAGA supporter? Given the location, me thinks not.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog