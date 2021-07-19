Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Multiple people shot in series of incidents in Tucson, Arizona

13 Comments
TUCSON, Ariz

A series of attacks Sunday afternoon in Arizona have ended with five people shot, including one fatality, and three children missing, Tucson police said. The suspect in the attacks was critically wounded by an officer.

A 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets. The driver of the ambulance, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passengers seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The man was in critical condition and the woman was stable.

Then, the suspect is accused of driving up to the scene of a nearby house fire and shooting at firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames, the chief said. One neighbor was shot in the head and died. A firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed another neighbor's head.

A body was found inside the burned home, and three children who lived there are missing, Magnus said. Officials were working to determine whether other family or friends took the children in.

A police officer responding to the scene encountered the suspect a couple blocks away, the chief said. Police said the suspect rammed his SUV into the officer's vehicle and opened fire. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect, critically wounding him, the chief said.

The investigation was ongoing. It was unclear what prompted the attacks.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments

Comments have been disabled You can no longer respond to this thread.

More gun violence in America, nothing new at all.

14 ( +19 / -5 )

My goodness!

What is going on in that country?

Every month we hear such news.

10 ( +14 / -4 )

The solution is to defund the police even more.

-6 ( +9 / -15 )

A 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew 

shooting at firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames

One neighbor was shot in the head and died.

When you combine tens of millions of morons with hundreds of millions of guns, sadly this is the result.

Sorry, I see no hope for the USA under either political party. No one will ever reform the gun madness there.

20 ( +22 / -2 )

The solution is to defund the police even more.

I wonder how many people upvoted this because they agree, and how many because they realize its sarcasm.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

As the Beatles sung:

Do, do , do ,do - it's just another day (in America).

Tune in next week for a further instalment of mass killings.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Just another day in the dumbest democracy on Earth.

3 ( +8 / -5 )

Gun homicide has been decreasing but there was an increase during the previous president.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

what about now? more than 1 mass shooting PER DAY, last I checked.

Way more than the last guy.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

strange that all the bad things in America = no owner.

Crime, inflation, shootings, economy, gas prices, consumer prices, joblessness, homelessness, riots, retail theft, racial strife. Nobody owns those, come on man!

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

America does not belong to a single person, even the president. It's set in the Constitution that it belongs to every single citizen. All that is good, and all that is bad is on the plate of everyone.

Presidents come and go, some quicker than others.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Crime, inflation, shootings, economy, gas prices, consumer prices, joblessness, homelessness, riots, retail theft, racial strife.

It's all due to unchecked capitalism and decades of idiotic right-wing policies.

That's it. You're welcome.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

Why has nothing been done?

Because passing any sort of actual sensible left-wing policy in America is impossible. That's about it. You sure ask a lot of obvious questions.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog