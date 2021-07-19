Multiple people shot in series of incidents in Tucson, Arizona

A series of attacks Sunday afternoon in Arizona have ended with five people shot, including one fatality, and three children missing, Tucson police said. The suspect in the attacks was critically wounded by an officer.
A 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets. The driver of the ambulance, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passengers seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The man was in critical condition and the woman was stable.
Then, the suspect is accused of driving up to the scene of a nearby house fire and shooting at firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames, the chief said. One neighbor was shot in the head and died. A firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed another neighbor's head.
A body was found inside the burned home, and three children who lived there are missing, Magnus said. Officials were working to determine whether other family or friends took the children in.
A police officer responding to the scene encountered the suspect a couple blocks away, the chief said. Police said the suspect rammed his SUV into the officer's vehicle and opened fire. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect, critically wounding him, the chief said.
The investigation was ongoing. It was unclear what prompted the attacks.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
oldman_13
More gun violence in America, nothing new at all.
Monty
My goodness!
What is going on in that country?
Every month we hear such news.
proxy
The solution is to defund the police even more.
BurakuminDes
When you combine tens of millions of morons with hundreds of millions of guns, sadly this is the result.
Sorry, I see no hope for the USA under either political party. No one will ever reform the gun madness there.
Thomas Tank
I wonder how many people upvoted this because they agree, and how many because they realize its sarcasm.
SimondB
As the Beatles sung:
Do, do , do ,do - it's just another day (in America).
Tune in next week for a further instalment of mass killings.
Jsapc
Just another day in the dumbest democracy on Earth.
zichi
Gun homicide has been decreasing but there was an increase during the previous president.
Blacklabel
what about now? more than 1 mass shooting PER DAY, last I checked.
Way more than the last guy.
Blacklabel
strange that all the bad things in America = no owner.
Crime, inflation, shootings, economy, gas prices, consumer prices, joblessness, homelessness, riots, retail theft, racial strife. Nobody owns those, come on man!
zichi
America does not belong to a single person, even the president. It's set in the Constitution that it belongs to every single citizen. All that is good, and all that is bad is on the plate of everyone.
Presidents come and go, some quicker than others.
Jsapc
It's all due to unchecked capitalism and decades of idiotic right-wing policies.
That's it. You're welcome.
Jsapc
Because passing any sort of actual sensible left-wing policy in America is impossible. That's about it. You sure ask a lot of obvious questions.