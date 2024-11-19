 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Multiple students injured outside primary school in China's Changde

BEIJING

Multiple students were injured in a vehicle collision outside a primary school in Changde in Central China's Hunan province on Tuesday morning, Global Times said in a tweet.

A collision happened in front of Yongan Primary School in Dingcheng District, Changde, Hunan, and many students were injured, state-backed CCTV news reported.

Specific casualties are still being determined, CCTV reported.

The incident comes days after a driver rammed his car into a crowd at a sports centre in southern China, killing 35 people and severely injuring 43 in one of worst public attacks in recent memory.

According videos on Chinese social media platforms, which Reuters has verified, kids can be seen running with their school bags, some back into the school compound, after the incident with a white vehicle stalled on the road.

Other videos on social media platform Douyin showed a group of men beating up a man in front of the white vehicle, one with a long rod. Another video shows a police officer handcuffing a man on the ground.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

