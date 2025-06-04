Musk blasts Trump mega-bill

Tensions between allies Elon Musk and Donald Trump erupted Tuesday as the world's richest man derided the president's key piece of economic legislation in a startling rupture just days after exiting a controversial job in the White House.
Musk was lauded by the Republican leader as he left his advisory role atop Trump's "Department of Government Efficiency" last week, despite criticism over his failure to deliver on promises of a transformative program of spending cuts.
"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk posted on X as he followed its progress from the sidelines, in by far his most caustic remarks on Trump's agenda. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."
It was not Musk's first comments on Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" which is set to add $3 trillion to U.S. deficits over a 10-year horizon, despite deep cuts to health and food aid programs.
But Musk's previous criticism was more restrained, with the Tesla and SpaceX magnate offering only that it undermined his cost-cutting efforts.
On Tuesday he said the bill -- being considered by Congress -- would burden "citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."
His post laid bare an increasingly tense relationship between the White House and Musk, who donated almost $300 million to Trump's 2024 election campaign.
Yet the normally pugilistic Republican has pulled his punches, aware of his biggest backer's enormous influence over young, tech-savvy and historically apathetic voters -- a key Trump constituency in 2024.
"The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill, it doesn't change his opinion," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in a rapid response to Musk's tweet.
"This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it."
The spat came with House Republicans gearing up to pass legislation due from the White House later Tuesday that proposes to enshrine into law $9.4 billion of DOGE's cuts.
House Speaker Mike Johnson called Musk's comments "disappointing," adding that he had talked his "good friend" through the bill during a 20-minute phone call on Monday, and that he "seemed to understand."
As the world's richest person bowed out of his role as Trump's cost-cutter-in-chief, their relationship appeared on an even keel as the Republican hailed his fellow billionaire's "incredible service."
Trump even insisted that Musk was "really not leaving" after a turbulent four months in which the South African born tycoon cut tens of thousands of jobs, shuttered whole agencies and slashed foreign aid.
DOGE -- announced after Musk became a regular fixture on the campaign trail for Trump -- led an ideologically-driven rampage through the federal government, with its young "tech bros" slashing tens of thousands of jobs.
But its achievements fell far short of Musk's original boast that he could save $2 trillion dollars -- more than the government's entire discretionary spending budget for 2024.
The DOGE website claims to have saved taxpayers less than a tenth of that total -- just $175 billion -- and fact checkers even see that claim as dubious, given previous serious inaccuracies in its accounting.
Senate Democrats released a report Tuesday itemizing 130 examples of "unethical or potentially corrupt" administration actions they say have helped Musk add $100 billion to his wealth during his tenure.
The report came as senators began what is expected to be a fraught month of negotiations on Trump's mammoth policy package, expected to add between $2.5 trillion and $3.1 trillion to deficits over a decade.
The White House says the legislation will spur robust economic growth to neutralize its potential to blow up America's already burgeoning debt pile, which has ballooned to $36.9 trillion.
Trump said on Monday it was "the single biggest Spending Cut in History," although he added: "The only 'cutting' we will do is for Waste, Fraud, and Abuse."© 2025 AFP
falseflagsteve
Didn’t take too long for these chaps to start having at pop at each other, well it’s the big egos innit. Musk does act in a queer manner mind, he’s the type people called an oddball when I was young.
Bob Fosse
Here we go.
“I barely know the guy, I think we played golf once”
Doge was a huge failure. Promised to cut $2 trillion and by his own admission managed only 8% of that, whilst the actual costs of the whole screwup were likely far higher.
All while high as a kite.
2 narcissistic big mouths, it was always going to come to a massive fallout.
Ah_so
Given that the bill makes tax cuts for the rich by increasing tax on the poor and by growing government borrowing to record levels, you'd think Elon would like it.
Perhaps that gives an indication of just how insane this bill is.
wallace
The Musk-Trump bromance has not only ended, but it has also exploded.
Elon Musk explodes at Trump's beloved plans: 'An outrageous, disgusting abomination... I can't stand it anymore.'
Musk goes nuclear on Trump and his big, beautiful bill: 'Pork-filled and disgusting'.
Trump increases government spending.
Blacklabel
Private sector will never understand government.
government “job” is to spend the money it gets in a budget. all of it, to justify getting more next year. And they always ask for 30% more than needed, “just in case”.
Private sector needs to first make money then efficiently spend some of it.
I can understand Musk’s frustration.
Ah_so
DOGE was a huge failure and likely to cost more than the small amount it saved.
A Trump is again adding record amounts of debt - no surprise given that house whole life has been about spending borrowed money. He is the face of economic irresponsibility.
bass4funk
Not sure where you got that, but they spent a lot of time together, a lot.
As for Doge being a “failure,” not really, now sure he didn’t deliver the $2 trillion in cuts he promised—but the cutting of 8% of that still translates to serious money, and few in power even try to rein in spending. Were the outcomes flawed? Absolutely, but would the Dems even do that much??? Absolutely not. I wanted more and more will come, but a failure, not even close.
Yes, at least conservatives are trying to cut spending, I have never, ever known a Dem that didn’t like a tax hike.
Yeah, the left can’t make that comment with the muppets they have on their sides, but as long as they eat Tacos and can be quiet, that would be better for the nation.
garymalmgren
I am not sure about Musk's complaints.
Some of the bills contents will lead to better efficiency.
For example , it will now be cheaper and easier to purchase a silencer for your pistol.
I call that "progressive" and so does the NRA.
https://thereload.com/house-republicans-add-silencer-deregulation-to-budget-bill/
"The devices have grown increasingly popular in recent years, and House Republicans project eliminating the tax on them would cut about $1.4 billion from the budget over 10 years. They are the most popular NFA item, with more than 4 million currently registered. More than half of those registrations were made over the past four years alone, according to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation."
TokyoLiving
That won't help you recover the fortune you've lost.
wallace
DOGE cuts are about $16.5 billion in receipts.
Musk initially promised that he would eliminate $2 trillion of the $7 trillion federal budget, before scaling back his ambitions to $1 trillion, and then $150 billion. Even that revised target is highly improbable.
DOGE did not achieve its targets and caused chaos in every department with the firing of the wrong people.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2025/05/musk-doge-spending-cuts/682736/
Increasing the national debt by $8 trillion, crossing the $40 trillion mark, is not saving money.
The world has a national debt of more than $100 trillion, and the income from that goes to the world's wealthiest people more than anyone else.
MAGA will not be able to whitewash Musk's comments.
Bob Fosse
He has a habit of ‘forgetting’ people when they speak out against him. You can’t be noticing this for the first time
I made it. As for ‘the left’ I think many of them made it too and some of ‘the right’.
Peter Neil
The reason people pay taxes is for government to provide services and infrastructure support.
But that money is spent on corporate tax breaks, corporate contracts for bloated, inefficient military contracts and tax cuts for the rich.
The budget is not a bottom line problem, it's a top line problem.
It's rich for Musk to say that. Tesla didn't pay a penny in taxes in 2024, with $2 billion in revenue. And Musk didn't either. He borrows money using stocks as collateral to have no taxable income.
stormcrow
You can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig.
Elon Musk, whether he likes it or not, is now married to this administration for the nasty part he played.
wallace
This is what happens when you go cross Trump.
Ex-Homeland Security official Taylor fights back against Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ investigation order
Since taking office again in January, Trump has stripped security clearances from a number of his opponents. But Trump’s order for an investigation into Taylor, as well as Krebs, marked an escalation of his campaign of retribution in his second term.
https://apnews.com/article/trump-retaliation-miles-taylor-chris-krebs-b4f13e61b84afce7874c6500e8b891bd
Underworld
Blacklabel
That's not what Musk is frustrated about. He is frustrated about the $3.8 trillion it will add to the debt.