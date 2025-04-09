Musk calls Trump aide Navarro 'dumber than a sack of bricks' in tariff spat

Billionaire Elon Musk blasted President Donald Trump's senior trade adviser Peter Navarro as "truly a moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks" on Tuesday in a growing rift over the U.S. tariff policy that has rocked the world.
The extraordinary public spat came after Navarro described the Tesla boss and so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief as "not a car manufacturer" but "a car assembler" who relies on imported parts.
Musk, the world's richest person, has previously signaled his opposition to the president's new import tariffs that have roiled markets.
"Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false," Musk posted on his X social network, under a clip of Navarro saying Tesla imported batteries, electronics and tires, and that Musk "wants the cheap foreign parts."
Musk doubled down in a series of other messages, saying that "Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks."
Musk also dubbed him "Peter Retarrdo" and said Navarro "should ask the fake expert he invented, Ron Vara" -- referring to a fictional pundit Navarro quoted in a series of books and a policy memo, using an anagram of his own name.
The White House played down the row.
"Boys will be boys and we will let their public sparring continue," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing when asked if the spat would harm the White House's messaging on tariffs. "Look, these are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs."
The South African-born tycoon recently backed the idea of a free-trade zone between North America and Europe -- a wish at odds with Trump's flagship tariffs.
The U.S. president has ruled out any pause in his aggressive stance despite retaliatory action from China and signs of criticism from within his normally loyal Republican Party.
But there have also been conflicting messages from within the White House itself.
A long-time China hawk, Navarro has been one of the most hardline voices on tariffs, and targeted Musk himself in an interview with CNBC.
"When it comes to tariffs and trade, we all understand in the White House, and the American people understand, that Elon's a car manufacturer. But he's not a car manufacturer -- he's a car assembler in many cases," Navarro said. "If you go to his Texas plant... the batteries come from Japan and from China, the electronics come from Taiwan."
The row came a day after Navarro insisted in an opinion piece in the Financial Times that the tariffs were "not a negotiation" -- only for Trump to admit later that he was in fact open to some negotiations.
The spat is all the more unusual because of the mesh of loyalties involved.
Trump has strongly defended Musk after a series of vandalism attacks and protests against Tesla over DOGE's cost-cutting drive -- even turning the White House into a pop-up showroom for the electric vehicles in a show of support.
Navarro, however, has proven his loyalty to Trump by serving a four-month jail sentence for contempt after refusing to testify to Congress on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.© 2025 AFP
SomeWeeb
I mean, on this one topic - although not for the same reasons - I agree with Musk. It's cause he was appointed by Trump.
Desert Tortoise
Oh gosh I have known about Peter Navarro since the 1990s when he was an economist at UC San DIego and I was a grad student in Economics at San Diego State. He has always been held in low regard among economists for his unorthodox views that he cannot back with real world data. A theory without data to back it, or especially when the data contradicts it is a pretty weak theory. He ran for multiple different elected offices in San Diego Couny but he has such oddball views and abrasive personality he never won an election. He has done nothing since to enhance is reputation in economics and now will probably go down in infamy.
Peter Neil
Oddball views and abrasive personalities are two of the most important traits for appointments and jobs in this administration. I can’t think of anyone who isn’t both.
bass4funk
By whom? Names?
When libs say that, it just makes me want to laugh.
Funny, so what you are describing is what libs do to conservatives all the time, but because they (libs) are liberal in thought and action, they are right all the time, and everyone is wrong because other liberals tend to agree with them. Kind of like how Hollywood tells all the actors how good they are when they are all almost always liberal, and they pat and congratulate themselves as to who is the best actor and who makes the best movie, and if anyone outside of the circle says something, they are demonized. No difference here. Navarro is a conservative; he has a different idea and perspective, and that is great because it gets very boring hearing only one side of the liberal orthodoxy.
owzer
lol
I'veSeenFootage
"Navarro is a proponent of the notion that trade deficits are bad in and of themselves, a view which is widely rejected by trade experts and economists."
The answer is "all of them".
Between two laughs, feel free to provide data that validate Peter Navarro's views on trade deficits.
Blacklabel
All this gossipy stuff.
again and again,
Yet nothing about the winning Supreme Court decision today or the fact 900,000 illegals were just directed to self deport with penalties if they don’t.
heeeee called hiiiiiim a name is “world news”.
hilarious.
chatanista
Musk also dubbed him "Peter Retarrdo" and said Navarro "should ask the fake expert he invented, Ron Vara" -- referring to a fictional pundit Navarro quoted in a series of books and a policy memo, using an anagram of his own name.
Good one Elon, lol.
gsa
when "big" men criticize each other, both are often right.