"Musk gives all federal workers 48 hours to explain what they did last week or resign."

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been given little more than 48 hours to explain what they accomplished over the last week, sparking confusion across key agencies as billionaire Elon Musk expands his crusade to slash the size of federal government.
Musk, who serves as President Donald Trump's cost-cutting chief, teased the extraordinary request on his social media network on Saturday.
“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk posted on X, which he owns. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”
Shortly afterward, federal employees received a three-line email with this instruction: “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager."
The deadline to reply is Monday at 11:59 p.m., although the email did not include Musk's social media threat about those who fail to respond.
The latest unusual directive from Musk's team injects a new sense of chaos across beleaguered multiple agencies, including the National Weather Service and the State Department, as senior officials worked to verify the message's authenticity Saturday night and in some cases, instructed their employees not to respond.
Thousands of government employees have already been forced out of the federal workforce — either by being fired or offered a buyout — during the first month of Trump’s administration as the White House and Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency fire both new and career workers, tell agency leaders to plan for “large-scale reductions in force” and freeze trillions of dollars in federal grant funds.
There is no official figure available for the total firings or layoffs so far, but The Associated Press has tallied hundreds of thousands of workers who are being affected. Many work outside of Washington. The cuts include thousands at the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service and the National Parks Service, among others.
AFGE President Everett Kelley quickly condemned the ultimatum as an example of Trump and Musk's “utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people.”
“It is cruel and disrespectful to hundreds of thousands of veterans who are wearing their second uniform in the civil service to be forced to justify their job duties to this out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire who has never performed one single hour of honest public service in his life," Kelley said. “AFGE will challenge any unlawful terminations of our members and federal employees across the country.”
Musk on Friday celebrated his new role at a gathering of conservatives by waving a giant chainsaw in the air. He called it “the chainsaw for bureaucracy” and said, “Waste is pretty much everywhere” in the federal government.
McLaurine Pinover, a spokesperson at the Office of Personnel Management, confirmed Musk's directive and said that individual agencies would "determine any next steps.”
What happens if an employee is on leave or vacation? Again, she said individual agencies would determine how to proceed.
The National Weather Service leadership acknowledged some confusion in a message to employees Saturday night.
“Within the last few hours, some of us — potentially all of us -- received an email message titled ‘What did you do last week?’ Until such time as we can verify that the message that was received at or around 4:46pm ET is authentic, please do not respond.”
National Weather Service leadership continued: "Thank you all for your continued support and dedication ensuring public safety and the national security of our country.”
Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein, Chris Megerian and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
16 Comments
Login to comment
browny1
With chainsaw in hand as brutal as Hunger Games.
Orwell again springs to mind, with Musk's Thinkpol - Thought Police - seeking out Thoughtcrime.
2 legs better.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
This should get the federal gov. gravy-train riders squealing!
Best President since Andrew Jackson!
BorisM
How dare people paid by people forced to hand over a portion of their earning under threat of prison have to justify what they do to receive that money!
What ever happened to a job for life unburdened by the inconvenience of accountability?
tooheysnew
There’s an old proverb ;
’when a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become king. The palace becomes a circus’
Cephus
"Musk gives all federal workers 48 hours to explain what they did last week or resign."
Everyone should be able to account concerning their tasks. That's what happens in the private sector.
Peter Neil
let's expose the doge kids who are interviewing adults and deciding their future in minutes-long interviews by asking deep questions such as: "Like, what's your superpower, dude?"
the top kid, Edward "Big Balls" Coristine, all of 19 years old, was only an intern at musk's dodgy neurolink for a few months. He was fired from his only other job in cybersecurity for leaking company proprietary secrets to a competitor. his grandfather was a turned KGB spy. He solicited hacking services on the dark web, owns several russian domains, one is a discord bot for russians.
this is musk's top guy. no security clearance because he could never get one.
this is musk's top guy.
a five-alarm fire and the other two branches of the government are silent.
you're witnessing an existential threat of the likes not seen since the civil war.
GuruMick
Boris...and who will read the emails and how will they determine efficiency.?
Blacklabel
Sounds reasonable to name 5 things you did at work over a week.
will be interesting when 10-20% of the mails get an “out of office” reply or a “I was on vacation /training/travel last week, just got back!”
Bob Fosse
What a twit.
bass4funk
This is what happens when you are being paid by the taxpayers, it’s to be expected you do your job and show up, Covid is over and unless you have a serious particular reason for staying at home to do remote work. Get up, throw some coffee down your throat and take your rear to the office.
Blacklabel
Yeah let’s totally not discuss what was found, instead let’s just attack the ones who found it!
TokyoLiving
"The closer an empire comes to collapse, the more stupid its laws become"..
Roman Empire times old proverb..
bass4funk
The more the left and establishment resist this, the less they will be relevant as a party, they’re just making it worse.
BorisM
I'm sure that's been figured out.
In any case, it think it's mainly a psychological measure to warn the coasters that their jobs are at risk if they can't prove they've done anything productive. I've worked in a government department as a contractor and seen first-hand oodles of waste and people doing very little but getting paid well for it. I've also seen good public servants getting pretty annoyed at having to carry the can for them because it's basically impossible to get rid of the seat-warmers.
Musk's measures might be pretty extreme, but government bloating has basically reached a critical mass in the US and something has to give.
Blacklabel
when I was a fed, I got 4.5 working weeks of vacation.
then one week of travel or training every 2 months= 6 weeks
then travel time credit of 1 week for each trip= 6 more weeks
then 4 weeks total of national holidays/special days off.
this is why there are 3 people for each 1 job, so each person can be not working 40% of the time.
lincolnman
Wanna know who is upset? A lot of MAGA-voters who now are out of a job...
"Donald J. Trump. I am one of the probationary employees terminated by the Doge at 9:00pm last night; February 14. I voted for you, Sir, three times, the post reads. "I was encouraged by the DOGE to see they were getting rid of wasteful government spending; I support that too." "My termination letter said I was being let go for performance reasons. I know that's not true; I am an excellent employee. I've been with the Federal government for almost 16 years. Sixteen years in June," it continues.
"I had started my career with USDA, transferred to DHS, and recently came back to USDA because it's such a great Agency to work for. Surely that must count for something in your eyes. I'm loyal and I firmly believe that the work I do as a USDA APHIS PPQ employee is vital and important. My boss, his boss, the managers in neighboring states, all agree I'm doing an excellent job and that I'm a great asset to the team." "I'm the only [redacted] in the State of Kentucky and my work here is valued and honorable. Each time I voted for you, it was because I knew you'd make things right and you'd fix the wrongs. I'm counting on you now to make this right too."
https://www.yahoo.com/news/post-maga-supporter-said-were-204356732.html
Count on Trump? Only if you ask him to get you a job at the McDonalds pick-up window....
bass4funk
China has nothing to do with this topic. We are talking about the U.S.
Blacklabel
1 anonymous guy posing online is “a lot of”?
how has he worked 16 years in one parti yet is also a “probationary employee” in another part of the post?
nah.