 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen speaks at the Kennedy Space Center in August 2023 Image: Gregg Newton/AFP/File
world

Musk in X gets into argument with Danish astronaut over 'abandoned' ISS crew

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

The world's richest man Elon Musk got into a heated row Thursday with a Danish astronaut who criticized the tech billionaire's claim that former U.S. President Joe Biden intentionally abandoned two American astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Andreas "Andy" Mogensen had shared on X a Fox News clip featuring Musk and his boss, U.S. President Donald Trump, where Musk claimed NASA's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were left stranded on the orbital outpost for "political reasons" by Biden, and that the new administration was now coming to the rescue.

"What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media," wrote the 48-year-old European Space Agency astronaut, who has flown to the ISS twice, including aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule during a 2023 mission.

Musk responded by calling Mogensen "fully retarded," adding that "SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago" and that he had made such an offer to the Biden administration, without elaborating on what that offer entailed.

Wilmore and Williams flew to the ISS in June aboard a Boeing Starliner for what was meant to be an eight-day test mission to certify the new spaceship.

But thruster problems led NASA to decide that Starliner should return without its crew, and the agency tasked SpaceX with bringing the veteran astronauts home.

NASA then announced the pair would return on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission's spaceship, which launched in September with a crew of two instead of four in order to accommodate them.

The voyage home was initially scheduled for February but later shifted to March due to delays by SpaceX in preparing the spacecraft for Crew-10, whose crew will replace Crew-9's.

If there was an alternate rescue plan that could have been executed sooner, Musk has not revealed it.

"Elon, I have long admired you and what you have accomplished, especially at SpaceX and Tesla," Mogensen replied to Musk's missive.

"You know as well as I do, that Butch and Suni are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September. Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home. They are returning on the Dragon capsule that has been on ISS since last September."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

"You know as well as I do, that Butch and Suni are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September. Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home. They are returning on the Dragon capsule that has been on ISS since last September."

Musk in a competition with Trump to spread the most lies. I wonder who will win...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo