Musk offers $6 bil if U.N. shows how it will solve world hunger

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, says he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations’ food agency if it could show how the money would solve world hunger.
His statement came after U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley challenged Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other billionaires in a CNN interview last week, calling on them to step up on “a one-time basis” to help end starvation.
In the interview, Beasley said billionaires could give ”$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them."
“It’s not complicated,” he said.
That money would be approximately 2% of Musk’s fortune, nearly $300 billion, according to Forbes. His wealth and the wealth of many American multi-billionaires has grown quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased stock and home equity, even more than before the virus struck.
The SpaceX founder posted Sunday on Twitter: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.
In 2020, the agency received $8.4 billion in donations, which it says was $5.3 billion short of its requirements. Its top donors include the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Beasley responded to Musk on Twitter, writing $6 billion will not solve world hunger, “but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises.”
He also offered to meet with Musk to discuss the topic.
“Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes,” Musk said in a Twitter reply. “Sunlight is a wonderful thing.”
It remained unclear Monday whether a meeting will be set.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 Comments
Login to comment
Yukijin
To solve world hunger you need less people or more food.
Meat is off the table if you want to cut emissions at the same time
So that leaves aggriculture, make more farms without cutting down trees. But what about housing?
You cannot have all these things at the same time therefore population reduction is the answer nobody wants to face.
Blacklabel
well done Elon.
that’s one way to shut down people trying to spend your money.
Fighto!
Good for Musk.
Over to you UN. Can they prove this can be achieved without half the cash going to red tape, crooked Africans, and hugely paid UN executives?
egads man!
Less mouths to feed now because of COVID.
Yrral
Musk is a scammer,he sell less cars than GM or Ford, no way is his fortune, but paper wealth
Attilathehungry
One way to guarantee the $6B will help world hunger is to NOT give it to the UN. Wonder what Beasley is making in his post anyway? Being a scold seems to be a lucrative profession these days.
BigYen
Musk wants it explained to him in detail how world hunger can be stopped, and he wants it done on Twitter?
zichi
6 billion is far less than his fair share of taxes.
Eppee
I don't know, the Falcons and my coworker's Tesla seem quite real.
drlucifer
Exactly.
Just a small proportion of the money raised to help the poor actually reaches the needy that the money is meant for. Most of it vanishes as fat salaries and amenities of staffs of these organizations.
yoshisan88
Two words. Population control. It is just that simple.
zichi
821 million people do not have enough to eat. 2 billion do not have access to clean water. 4.2 billion people – 55 percent of the global population – still don't have access to a household toilet.
Musk could use his wealth to help solve the problems of the water and toilets.
Helix
With that condition in place Musk can safely hold on to his money.
zichi
Bill Gates is using his $150 billion to help others.
zichi
Elon Musk paid less than $70,000 in federal income taxes between 2015 and 2017, and he did not pay anything in 2018.
https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/equality/558352-elon-musk-explains-his-extremely-low-tax-rate
https://www.propublica.org/article/the-secret-irs-files-trove-of-never-before-seen-records-reveal-how-the-wealthiest-avoid-income-tax
Helix
Bill Gates is using his $150 billion to help others.
Thats an incredible amount of money. We could expect to see some very obvious and tangible results. But we don’t.
Strange isn’t it?
stormcrow
Can anybody really solve the problem of world hunger? It's more of a running battle that never ends. As Jesus said in the bible, "The poor you will always have with you."
Thus, it seems rather arrogant for Musk to make a boastful challenge like this on what is an impossible challenge. It will take constant giving and charity from those who have (like it or not) and giving to those less fortunate from one generation to the next. There's no silver bullet.
Blacklabel
that organization said if they only could get 6 billion they could solve world hunger.
Elon correctly mentioned that they had 8 billion dollars donated, yet we still have world hunger.
There was not really a coherent response to that. If Bill Gates giving out all this money, go ask him.
Tom San
World hunger in the balance of unattainable SDG's as deferred to by climate scientists cannot be verified if one does not give due attention to a yet to be established number of factors ( i.e. methane leakage recently observed from outer space). Emphasis on such can only be had through words of mustela ermenia or nivalis and such.
Numan
Bill Gates is putting up over a 100 billion. Musk is simply show boating to get publicity. I forsee him making an attempt at public office in the future. He is a more dangerous trump like leader!
Buyer Beware!
8T
So what's your point? and what are you doing about hunger?
bass4funk
This is why I love this guy! Stealing money from others will never fix the problem of the poor, it hasn’t done so in 4,000 years and will never going forward, the poor will always be amongst us. Only economic opportunities will help elevate people, not taking from the wealthy and that’s why Musk put his offer to the challenge and let’s see what these people do, I guess nothing as usual other than more bloviating.
zichi
8T
Nothing anymore because I'm old and retired. But I did much over the past 50 years to raise money for hungry and needy people. Even if I did not have the wealth of Musk.
We ran food cafes, free food kitchens, food banks, organic food supply chains. Baked bread. Food co-operatives. Raised money for projects for the needy.
Musk and others could begin by paying a fair share of taxes.
bass4funk
I hope Musk does what every smart person with money does, hide it in various places. With as much money as organizations get they should have more than enough money to take care of hundreds of poor nations easily and yet they always begging for more and more money from the rich and never can take care what they promise.
zichi
Paying a fair share of taxes is not stealing money from people. If that happened America would have to borrow less and the ND could be reduced instead of increased year-on-year with a large percentage of federal money used just to service the debt.
Only a total of 110,000 people globally work for Musk.
The main business, Tesla is producing a luxury items for wealthy people. An electric car costs $28,000 to manufacture but sells for $50,000.
P. Smith
Musk used and contributes to use governmental subsidies to fuel his empire. He should be required to give back.
”Conservatives” love making the costs of progress pubic and then privatizing those profits. It gives them a talking point about how inefficient the government is. Too bad they lack the intellectual depth to understand all of this.
Express sister
Musk is an idiot.
Express sister
I genuinely mean this: you are a hero.