 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elon Musk meets with House Republicans to discuss the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Elon Musk looks on during the day of a meeting with House Republicans to discuss the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura Image: Reuters/Kent Nishimura
world

Musk, Rubio clash in cabinet meeting, New York Times says

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and billionaire White House adviser Elon Musk clashed on Thursday during a cabinet meeting, as President Donald Trump watched, over the level of staff cuts that Rubio has carried out, the New York Times reported.

The drama unfolded at a meeting where Trump told his cabinet heads that they, not Musk, have the final say on staffing and policy at their agencies.

The Times said Musk, assigned by Trump to eliminate large parts of the federal bureaucracy, accused Rubio of having fired "nobody" and resisting Musk's push for large staff reductions.

Rubio pushed back, saying 1,500 State Department employees had taken early retirement buyouts, the Times said. It said Rubio asked sarcastically whether Musk wanted him to rehire all those people just so he could make a show of firing them again.

The meeting was convened following complaints about the Musk operation's blunt-force approach from agency heads to top White House officials, including chief of staff Susie Wiles. The White House Office of Legislative Affairs has been inundated with calls in recent days from frustrated Republican members of Congress all over the country, some of whom have faced anger from constituents at home.

Trump denied the Times report on Friday when asked about it during a session with reporters in the Oval Office.

"No clash, I was there, you’re just a troublemaker,” he told a reporter who asked about the report. “Elon gets along great with Marco and they’re both doing a fantastic job.”

Trump added: "Marco has done unbelievably as Secretary of State. And Elon is a unique guy and has done a fantastic job.”

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Some serious media desperation here to manufacture any type of “rift” they can.

Already failed narratives of Trump and Musk, then Musk and Susie Wiles so I guess it’s Musk and Rubio now.

but but “President” Musk and umm some salute or something! His rocket blew up! Muh Tesla stock! lol

such pathetic losing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog