Musk stars at Trump's first cabinet meeting

Elon Musk starred at Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday, with the U.S. president insisting his team was "thrilled" with the extraordinary power given to his billionaire adviser despite reported tensions over his sweeping government cuts.
Trump asked tech tycoon Musk, who was wearing a black "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, to stand up and talk about the controversial program of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.
"If we don't do this, America will go bankrupt," the world's richest man told cabinet members at the White House, adding that he was "taking a lot of flak, and getting a lot of death threats by the way."
The SpaceX and Tesla tycoon at one point said his job was "humble technical support" for Trump's government -- before opening his overcoat to reveal a black T-shirt saying "Tech Support" in large white letters.
Dismissing U.S. media reports that some cabinet members had expressed frustration over DOGE emails sent to all federal employees asking them to justify their jobs or be sacked, Musk said it was the "best cabinet ever" and thanked them for their "support".
Republican Trump, 78, also turned to the top team gathered around a huge wooden table for the first meeting of his second term, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
"Is anybody unhappy with Elon? If they are we'll throw them out of here," Trump said, to laughter and applause from the cabinet members. "Some disagree a little bit, but I will tell you for the most part I think everyone's not only happy, they're thrilled."
The DOGE emails have caused confusion across Washington, with government departments on Monday largely telling told staff to either ignore them or downplayed the risks of not answering it.
Trump insisted however that employees who didn't reply were "on the bubble" and risked losing their positions.
The star role given to Musk, who is officially an advisor not a cabinet member, underscored his status as the most powerful person in Trump's inner circle.
Trump had earlier downplayed reports of tensions over his dominance, posting on his social media platform Truth Social: "ALL CABINET MEMBERS ARE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON."
The meeting -- and an hour-long question and answer session with media brought in under new White House rules controlling which reporters get access to Trump -- was more broadly a chance for him to tout a dramatic start to his second term.
During the meeting Trump was flanked by aides openly chosen in many cases for their lavish declarations of loyalty -- and for their commitment to bring in the Musk-led cuts, along with Trump's crackdown on diversity.
Many of these top figures were successfully confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate despite unusually extensive questions over their experience or behavior.
Among the most contentious are Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, a noted vaccine skeptic, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has a history of backing Kremlin talking points, and Hegseth, a former Fox News host who has faced allegations of sexual assault.
And in a situation with no real parallel in modern US history, all of these powerful officials are overshadowed by Musk, who helped bankroll Trump's 2024 presidential campaign to the tune of a quarter of a billion dollars.
While classified as a mere "special government employee" and "senior adviser to the president," the South African-born magnate is seen more often at Trump's side than Vice President JD Vance or even First Lady Melania Trump.
As owner of the X social media platform and a key leader in the U.S. space program, his influence percolates through almost every corner of current Washington politics.© 2025 AFP
20 Comments
Login to comment
nishikat
Um....Tesla is....down?
What is so great about President Elon? It seems he rules over Trump.
Newgirlintown
The Fourth Reich?
TokyoLiving
The Fourth CircUS..
fluffy_canyons
What a joke. Who dresses this idiot.
Underworld
Rubbish. Trump doesn't want to pay down debt. He wants more unaffordable tax cuts for billionaires.
Musk has achieved nothing. He had the 5 biggest savings on the DOGE website get taken off because they were wrong.
He mentioned in this cabinet meet that they will make mistakes. Why? Why not slow down and make no mistakes.
And his goal is to save 1 trillion dollars / year.
He has no chance of achieving that.
Want a loser.
iknowall
This is a great step for the American people, who democratically elected Trump, in an election where he wiped Harris off the map,
The wasteful spending by the Democrats is being uncovered and they are having a fit.
nishikat
Then why is President Elon in charge. Tesla stock is crashing
Underworld
iknowall
Who elected President Musk?
What wasteful spending?
bass4funk
Exactly. If the US gov was a private company they would have gone out of business decades ago. Also those of us who have worked in the private sector know that layoffs are messy, chaotic things that often have to be corrected as time goes on. Now just think about the size and scope of the federal government for whom such an activity is almost non-existent.
nishikat
I know. I serve on boards if various fortune 500 companies. But none are Tesla. Elon Musk asked me to be a board member, but I refused. That company is crashing and no one is buying them anymore. Why did Trump choose Elon to serve over him? At least get a CEO who runs a profitable company whose stock is not crashing.
sakurasuki
Chainsaw rules!
https://apnews.com/article/musk-chainsaw-trump-doge-6568e9e0cfc42ad6cdcfd58a409eb312
I'veSeenFootage
Just a small reminder: Over the years, Musk and his businesses have received at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies and tax credits, often at critical moments, helping seed the growth that has made him the world’s richest person.
And that's the guy talking about "cutting government spending" now.
Oh and Starlink, one of his companies, just got a contract with the FAA. Just to sump up what jappened:
Musk cut jobs at the FAA, and now Musk is getting paid to replace those jobs.
But the MAGA loons will still cheer him on, because they love the elites and making rich people richer on the back of normal, hard-working americans.
chotto_2
bass4funkToday 07:27 am JST
US is a COUNTRY not a business. Sane people don't want businessmen (or alleged businessmen) running countries; their needs differ.
But you pretend to not understand that.
starpunk
And the Muskrat Mussolini is calling all the shots. Traitortrump is on his leash, and the cabinet has their right hands raised, and they chant that Walmart-ish modern 'Sieg Heil'. All together now!
Yeeeeeeeesssssssssss-SIIIIIIRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yeeeeeeeesssssssssss-SIIIIIIRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yeeeeeeeesssssssssss-SIIIIIIRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yeeeeeeeesssssssssss-SIIIIIIRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!......
iknowall
You're obviously very confused.
I was responding to the comment:
So then you're saying Underworld is obviously very confused.
Or are you saying we are all confused.
Let's agree on one thing. Trump won the election. He took all the swing states. He crushed Harris, after driving Biden out of politics for good.
No confusion there!
plasticmonkey
This poster, along with Hope, is here to have fun trolling “the left”.
Which is all Prince Elmo is doing as well.
Yrral
The US government is one the big engine that drives the US economy,Musk never complains about his own freeloading off the American taxpayers
Blacklabel
that’s a good one, how soon we forget huh?
they both attended Cabinet meetings.
I'veSeenFootage
No, I'm saying Trump has an obvious decisional power in the White House, and is being more active than the president himself in policy and action. He's acting as de fecto president, even though nobody voted for him. Hence, the question "Who elected President Musk?" being perfectly valid. On the other hand, neither Jill nor Hunter Biden ever took any policy decision in the Biden administration, so your comparison is just nonsensical. Hope I cleared that up for you!
I wouldn't call 49.8% vs 48.3% "crushing" anyone.
Biden drove himself out of politics.
I'veSeenFootage
*Musk, not Trump.
Tokyo Guy
"ALL CABINET MEMBERS ARE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON."
("if they value their careers, that is")
bo
There are many many idle ,lazy people who do nothing all day in the government sector , they also get fantastic pensions ,not just the UK but world wide ,so lets have this purge and save money !
Yes I do have proof of this !
GuruMick
Bo...indeed...I have "proof " of the Yeti.