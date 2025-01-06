Elon Musk said Nigel Farage should quit as leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party in an abrupt withdrawal of support by the U.S. billionaire for the Brexit campaigner who is trying to shake up the British political establishment again.
"The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes," Musk said on his social media platform X on Sunday, a few hours after Farage described him as a friend who made Reform look "cool".
Musk - a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump - had seemingly backed Farage and posed for a photograph with him last month.
Reform won 4.1 million votes or 14% of the total and five seats in parliament in last July's national election.
Farage has previously said he is in negotiations with Musk about the billionaire donating to Reform to help it challenge the dominant Labour and Conservative parties.
But Farage has distanced himself from comments made by Musk in support of British anti-immigration and anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, who is serving a prison sentence for contempt of court.
Farage responded to Musk's post on Sunday saying: "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."
Last month, Musk endorsed the Alternative for Germany, an anti-immigration, anti-Islamic party labelled as right-wing-extremist by German security services, ahead of national elections in February.
Musk has previously sought to influence British politics and has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer repeatedly since anti-immigration riots last summer.
The Tesla founder last week backed calls for a national inquiry into the handling of cases of rape by men of Pakistani heritage of underage girls by the government's prosecution service which Starmer previously ran.
A 2014 inquiry found at least 1,400 children were subjected to sexual exploitation in Rotherham, northern England, between 1997 and 2013.
The Times said Starmer was expected to address the criticism at a news conference on Monday by saying he gave the green light to prosecuting pedophile gangs in 2013 and reformed the way that child abuse cases are handled by prosecutors.
But he was unlikely to criticize Musk directly given the billionaire's proximity to Trump, the newspaper said.
A spokesperson in Starmer's office declined to comment.
On Sunday, UK health minister Wes Streeting defended Starmer and another member of his cabinet, Jess Phillips, who incurred Musk's ire for reportedly saying that any fresh inquiry into another gang rape case should be handled by the local authority.
"It's all very easy to sit there and fire off something in haste and click 'send' when people like Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips have done the hard yards of actually locking up wife beaters, rapists and pedophiles," Streeting told the BBC.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
4 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Musk should quit his support of unsavory politicians.
dagon
Musk is deluded that he is an agent of Special Circumstances with vast resources meddling in foreign cultures.
Like in the books of his inspiration, Scottish Socialist Party member Iain Banks.
https://scottishsocialistparty.org/iain-banks-the-ssp-gets-my-vote-and-i-buy-the-scottish-socialist-voice/
kurisupisu
Tommy Robinson was calling out the gangs exploiting young women in the UK and politicians and police were hiding the fact.
Tommy Robinson was calling out the gangs exploiting young women in the UK whilst UK politicians and police were hiding and ignoring the facts.
Tommy Robinson also used Twitter to publish the truth and Elon Musk is well aware of the comments that have appeared on the forum.
Nigel Farage should reassess his stance.
Jay
Sorry, but who does this unelected tech overlord think he is, meddling in the affairs of sovereign nations and grassroots movements? Musk's obsession with brain chips and transhumanism is eerily reminiscent of biblical warnings about the mark of the beast. Is this just another step in his globalist agenda to control humanity under the guise of "innovation’"? A man who wants to implant chips in our brains should be the last person advising anyone on leadership or morality.
To anyone who believes Elon Musk is on our side: WAKE UP. Sure, he throws a few bones to free speech and anti-woke rhetoric, but don't let that blind you to the bigger picture. Again, this is a man who's pushing brain chips, cozying up to globalists, and playing both sides to consolidate power. Musk isn't a savior - he's a tech oligarch with ambitions that should make any freedom-loving person uneasy. Don't trade one form of control for another. Stay vigilant, don't let the shiny Tesla fool you, and beware of wolves in sheep's clothing.