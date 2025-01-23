Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'

The gesture was controversial enough, but now come the sub-controversies: Elon Musk is trolling Wikipedia and encouraging its defunding after a description of his recent flourish, seen by some as a Hitler salute, appeared on the encyclopedic website.
The fight pits two of the internet's best-known tech giants against each other -- and highlights the starkly different ethos behind Musk's X social media site and Wikipedia, founded by American entrepreneur Jimmy Wales.
Musk, as the majority owner of X, is behind recent easing of content moderation rules, which has allowed for rampant disinformation across his social media platform, while simultaneously positioning himself as President Donald Trump's right-hand man.
While Musk's animosity towards Wikipedia may focus outwardly on the hand gesture, Wikipedia's goal of factual neutrality makes it a natural adversary to X, a platform increasingly synonymous with heated culture wars, hate speech and disinformation.
Wikipedia and the media at large -- which Musk has increasingly criticized -- also pose a threat by holding him accountable as he thrusts himself into the center of US politics.
In a December interview with New York magazine's Intelligencer, Wales said the aim at Wikipedia is for editors to create content that is "clear and acknowledges the different viewpoints out there" even amid "the rise in divisive feelings, partisanship, culture wars, all of that."
At present, the site is regarded as generally reliable despite being written by a community of volunteers.
The dustup between Musk and Wales began after the billionaire raised eyebrows Monday with his gesticulation at a Trump inauguration event.
Thanking a crowd for returning Trump to the White House, Musk tapped the left side of his chest with his right hand and then extended his arm with his palm open. He then turned around to the crowd behind him and did it again.
As of Wednesday, both Musk's biographical Wikipedia page as well as the page on the "Nazi salute" mention the episode.
On Tuesday, Musk reposted what appeared to be part of that Wikipedia entry, although the wording found on Wikipedia as of Wednesday was slightly different.
The reposted text read: "In his speech during the second Trump inauguration, Musk twice extended his right arm towards the crowd in an upward angle. The gesture was compared to a Nazi salute or fascist salute. Musk denied any meaning behind the gesture."
Alongside the repost, Musk attacked both Wikipedia and the news media, another favorite target, suggesting that each is a purveyor of disinformation.
"Since legacy media propaganda is considered a 'valid' source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!" Musk wrote.
He additionally called on his supporters to "defund" Wikipedia.
Trolling Musk for his 2022 purchase of X for $44 billion, Wales shot back that: "I think Elon is unhappy that Wikipedia is not for sale."
Run by the non-profit Wikimedia Foundation, Wikipedia is an outlier among today's internet landscape, dominated by the likes of Google and Meta -- instead harking back to the web's early, idealistic days when the open-source movement harnessed the talents of volunteers to offer free access to tools and knowledge.
Wales asked Musk whether there was "anything you consider inaccurate in that description?" and added that it wasn't propaganda but "fact. Every element of it."
Founded on January 15, 2001, the Wikipedia website started in English but within two months had already launched in German and Swedish. It is now available in hundreds of languages.
"I would say the decline of trust in journalism and politics is quite severe, which then, in some cases, translates into people feeling more angry and lost," Wales told Intelligencer.
But among the Wikipedia community, he said, "we just plug away, trying to be neutral, trying to be clear."
After Musk's 2022 purchase of Twitter, rebranded as X, he gutted trust and safety teams and introduced Community Notes, a crowd-sourced moderation tool that the platform has promoted as the way for users to add context to posts.
But researchers say the lowering of the guardrails on X, and the reinstatement of once-banned accounts of known misinformation peddlers, has turned the platform into a haven for misinformation.© 2025 AFP
41 Comments
Login to comment
zulander
Or you could say a plethora of diverse information from various sources - which is up to the user to confirm veracity.
nishikat
WP doesn't need funding (a lot of people think they do...but they really don't)
But Trump people need to fund Elon Musk since what will happen to the share price since who on earth will want to buy a Tesla now? Tesla is down 2% today (but still at a bubble....will it go down further?)
Wichi
I can't believe how this was taken out of context.. Elon was thanking the crowd from his button of the heart, I think JP today knows that Elon Musk has admitted to having Asperger's, a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder, which make him act weird, he is socially awkward.. which Infront of the crowd his emotions win over him an act awkward...
Jesus, he is even an Israel supporter.. right, a Nazi salute.. that's why no one now believes legacy Media .. reason why democrats and liberals lost the election...
Geeter Mckluskie
Wales should know that when key information is not presented along with statements, photos etc. it doesn't always paint an accurate picture of a given situation or statement.
For example "There were good people on both sides"...said Trump
This too is "accurate", however, the full statement included "I'm not talking about the white supremicists...they should be condemned", without which people don't have an "accurate" report of the full statement.
Musk's gesture was accompanied by the statement "My heart goes out to you".
Where is that statement in the above article specifically about the gesture?
This is a very detailed description of the gesture. Now ask yourself why Musk's accompanying statement has been left out...when he made that statement while making the gesture!
virusrex
People with asperger or autism would not make the salute because they don't ignore the world around them, much less if they are functional in society.
Which does absolutely nothing to refute the fact that is a nazi salute. If someone puts their middle fingers in your face while saying "look up" that would not make the gesture less of a provocation.
https://bsky.app/profile/january.6.was.a.failedcoup.com/post/3lg7me7zhx22c
Blacklabel
Day 3 of this same nonsense here.
nothing else you could choose?
bass4funk
What a load of garbage.
No, liberals want to bleed this to death while ignoring the same thing they were caught doing, the only thing you can do at this point is just laugh.
Blacklabel
cause they are begging me for a donation every time I go there?
Lionel Lyyn
@Wichi Autism does not turn you into a Nazi... The gesture was an exact copy paste of what H did in the 30s. He is a neo-nazi sympathiser (AFD) and had some anti semitic takes on his platform.
So if it look like a duck, behave like a duck, and quack like a duck, it's definitely a duck, hope you would get the analogy because the denial is severe.
didou
And is that why he is supporting far right parties, due to Asperger’s syndrome ?
raincloud
I'm no Musk fan, but I do think this has been taken out of proportion. It's not the supposed Nazi salute that bothers me about this picture, it's the "f-you" that appears to be on the edge of his lips. Musk shows only pure hatred towards anyone he determines has contradicted him.
nishikat
Why go there? I never pay because they don't need it. President Elon and Trump hate WP so Trump people should not go there in the first place. They have a very high financial foundation so they are financially rich anyway. The only place Trump people should access is TrumpBook, X, Alex Jones, Rush Limbaugh, and INFOWARS.
Exactly. President Elon did the Hitler salute because of President Elon and he wants Trump people to like him. Not because of Asperger's.
Wichi
"People with asperger or autism would not make the salute because they don't ignore the world around them, much less if they are functional in society."
I think your kind of confused , He was doing the gesture "from my heart to you" Jesus, even a child could understand this...
By the way Hillary, Kamala and others had done the same " Nazi salute" in the past and who was whining and crying? No one..
Also X truly is a free speech platform, the liberals just don't like to be challenged and they are si mad that They cannot control the narrative..
virusrex
Seeing how you could not argue anything against it, this means it quite a solid argument.
isabelle
Wales is absolutely correct here. The facts of the article are indisputable, and nothing Musk says will change this. Namely:
Musk made a gesture (twice); people compared it to a Nazi salute; Musk denied any meaning behind it.
Musk's argument here is unsound.
The argument is "valid" in the sense that the conclusion follows from the premise, but it is "unsound" as one of its premises (that legacy media is propaganda) is not guaranteed to be true.
In short, Musk is wrong.
I hope this will lead to an influx of donations to Wikipedia for precisely this reason.
Bob Fosse
"In his speech during the second Trump inauguration, Musk twice extended his right arm towards the crowd in an upward angle. The gesture was compared to a Nazi salute or fascist salute. Musk denied any meaning behind the gesture."
What is incorrect about this? Any maga whisperers can explain specifically?
Wichi
@ Isabelle
Your word salad explanation, doesn't make sense at all.
nishikat
It's easy to believe H or K was a misunderstanding because they are not weird people. The problem is Trump and President Elon do stuff like this and other things like calling people pedos and things like that ALL THE TIME. They consistently do off things constantly and it amounts to one undesirable person. But just see how the stock price of Tesla is in the future. But why is President Elon doing these things when he should go back to the office and manage Tesla? Who is in charge there?
wallace
Musk has vocally supported the extreme right-wing Nazi parties in Europe so his "salute" is hard to dismiss.
nishikat
I don't know. I don't care. It's not my problem. Just ignore WP when they ask for money.
Wichi
@nishikat
Hello! Democrats calling Trump all the time rapist, Hitler ECT..
What happened with ABC ? Lost on a defamation trial against trump for the same..
Why democrats don't do the same? Because is true, the will lost..
Blacklabel
I would but you only get to speak if your opinion matches that of the censor.
which by his choice of posting this same article all 3 days of the Trump presidency it’s obvious what he personally believes.
Blacklabel
yeah you said this when it was $150 and I tripled my money almost immediately. Thanks for being consistently wrong, I count on it!
Tokyo Guy
He won't be happy until he has absolute control of all internet media.
Fortunately, this is unlikely, although I'm sure he will be investing some of his vast wealth into trying to make it happen.
Here's the problem for his stans and fanboys
Actual, self-styled Nazis have called it a nazi salute and are trying to co-opt it. They're celebrating it, much like the Proud Boys did with "stand back and stand by". Expert historians have called it a nazi salute. They showed it to regular citizens in Germany, and the reaction was almost unanimous: basically, "if he did that here he'd be arrested if he wasn't beaten to a pulp first".
The only people who are calling it anything else are Musk stans. Nobody else.
Like I said though, even the most technologically challenged person knows how to download a video, take a screenshot, etc. That gesture is now preserved for eternity. Musk could buy and own every media outlet in existence, but he couldn't stop people flooding them with the image in question. How about printing it out and sticking it on a wall somewhere? He can't stop that either.
The_Beagle
Elon trolled the left, and they are still foaming at the mouth about his wave. So little consciousness that they can't even recognize they've been burned.
isabelle
It certainly does make sense, and it demonstrates why Wales is right and Musk is wrong.
If you don't understand it, please read up on "validity" and "soundness" in formulating an argument. Such as:
https://iep.utm.edu/val-snd/
owzer
Anyone who think that was a Nazi salute definitely did not listen to the speech, or if they did, they are purposefully and willfully taking it out of context. Freeze frame it and provide no context? (as JT has done in this smear article) Sure, it could seem pretty bad - especially when you put "nazi salute" in the title. Well done.
WoodyLee
The time has come for Mr. Musk to just Stick to Tech and Auto's and and leave Politics alone or soon he will become a burden on the Trump admin. and it's allies.
Bad Haircut
Are you seriously arguing that this was a Nazi salute?
Good grief...
Jay
Extending the arm 0° = "good dog"
Extending the arm 90° = "hi"
Extending the arm 45° = **Leftist loonies lose it**
Another prime example of their tendency to leap to the most inflammatory conclusion possible, ignoring context entirely. If the bloke had sneezed the wrong way, they'd call it a "fascist sniffle."
Stewart Gale
@blacklabel,
I don’t think the site administrator dislikes you or Bass4funk.
He lets you both post your plethora of right-wing gammon nonsense every day on any story involving Trump and Musk.
virusrex
No they have not, not even remotely close
https://www.threads.net/@theskepticscribe/post/DFHWuPxMDsh
I think University history professors saying it was are a much more reliable source than nameless people on the internet saying it is not.
Blacklabel
“Joe Biden made a gesture (twice) of shaking hands with an invisible person; people compared it to an old man suffering from late stage dementia and claimed it makes him ineligible to continue as President; Joe Biden denied any meaning behind his gesture. “
this is entirely true. What happened and what it was compared to. Backed up by photos and video.
Show me the Wikipedia entry?
nishikat
I made 100,000x when I minded bitcoin back in 2010 then sold it at 100k recently. Paid the tax and now I'm set for life.
Blacklabel
The fact that there is an entry in Wikipedia at all pushing this false narrative and there still articles 3 days later trying to keep pushing it is, is what’s wrong here.
no such entries for the similar gestures of anyone else, correct?
Wanna see Obama or Kamala or Hillary doing this gesture? Is there a Wikipedia entry comparing their gestures to a Nazi salute?
nishikat
No trial. Settlement that Disney wanted. Trump lost in a rape trial for over 100M (in court by a jury). I hear Trump is going to appoint Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio on the cabnet. What happened to Matt Gates?
bass4funk
Ok, so you are essentially saying, Musk, Warren, Obama, Hillary and Kamala are all Nazi sympathizers?
Blacklabel
Oh really?
nishikat
Why would a Trump peron go to WP. Non-Trump people (such as myself) don't access Rush Limbaugh or FOX. President Elon discourages MAGAs from accessing Wikipedia.
WoodyLee
Watched the Vid. of Mr. Musk pounding his chest then extending the arm and I honestly don't understand why he did that and did he really mean it!?? he seemed overwhelmed by the attention and running out of words so I'll leave to the rest to judge or time will tell.
Regrettable and confusing at the same time, it goes to show $$$ can't be everything.
Bad Haircut
There you go again, appealing to authority and steadfastly refusing to take the context into account. All you're doing is taking a snapshot in time that makes one thing look like another, then ascribing the wrong meaning to it based on the political leanings of some academics. It seems you regularly outsource your thinking to "experts" without applying any critical filter to what they send back to you.
nishikat
No, I don't care. We are talking about President Elon. Shouldn't he go back to the office? He's running the country instead of Trump. President Elon is in charge of the USA and not Trump. Trump does other weird stuff:
President Musk called a person rescuing children from a cave a pedophile. Why did he do that? Also, President Musk has fake hair.
GuruMick
Answer hinges on this....Did he goose step when he left the stage ?
nishikat
President Elon called a person rescuing children a pedophile. President Elon doesn't have real hair.
virusrex
Nobody is saying it because only Musk made the salute.
https://www.threads.net/@theskepticscribe/post/DFHWuPxMDsh
Ignoring the evidence that proves your claim is false only makes it obvious you have no response against that evidence.
Really, the video is there, there is not even a minimum of a resemblance.
Valid, pertinent authority on Nazi salutes, there is no context that makes this different from what it is. It is not a snapshot, is a video showing clearly the Nazi salute repeated twice aggressively. It is the only meaning associated to this gesture, Musk can say (or pretend) to have done it to troll people, or to make a scandal, etc. What he can't pretend is not to have done it, because he did.
When you automatically reject what the experts in a field say because you refuse to accept it that is where you demonstrate zero critical thinking.
Norm
Yes. Please post.
mrtinjp
At present, the site is regarded as generally reliable despite being written by a community of volunteers.
No such thing, wikipedia is hardly the source for anyone looking for facts..
isabelle
Yes, he is autistic and I do have sympathy for him when his actions are perceived as "weird." I think there may have been an element of autism in this act (possibly due to overstimulation), but that it doesn't tell the whole story.
Because despite his condition he should be mature enough to realize the consequences and reflect on them later, once the overstimulation has died down.
But given that he doesn't, and that he actively endorses groups like AfD, people naturally assume that: "Nazi-like salute from far-right supporter = actual Nazi salute."
Blacklabel
Already did. how’s laundry?