FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Myanmar's new President Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday his government has many challenges to overcome and seeks to improve the country's international standing, including normalising ties ‌with Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN after five years in the cold.

In his inauguration address, the former military chief who was the architect of a 2021 coup that led to civil war and international sanctions said his government would strive ‌to spur foreign investment and domestic business growth as part of "effective, ⁠long-term strategic plans" for resource-rich Myanmar.

"Myanmar is now well on its way ⁠toward democracy but the ⁠new government has a lot of challenges to overcome," Min Aung Hlaing told a parliament packed ‌with lawmakers from an army-backed party and legislators hand-picked by the military.

"The new government will implement a ⁠roadmap based on democracy and federalism ... our ⁠priorities are democracy and peace."

His speech lasted less than 20 minutes and lacked specifics on his agenda, including what steps would be taken to end Myanmar's international isolation, or tackle the raging civil war in which the military is accused of widespread atrocities against the ⁠civilian population. It denies wrongdoing.

ROCKY PATH TO PRESIDENCY

Min Aung Hlaing, 69, was elected president by ⁠parliament a week ago, formalising his grip ‌on power after a coup that ended a decade of tentative democracy and triggered an exodus of foreign investors from what was once one of Asia's most promising frontier markets.

His rocky but carefully choreographed journey from top general to civilian president follows an election won in a landslide by ‌a military-formed party that had no viable opposition, with critics and Western governments dismissing the vote as a sham designed to prolong armed forces rule behind a veneer of democracy.

The coup and ensuing crackdown on nationwide protests led to an intervention by the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which later barred the junta from attending its summits, prompting fury from the generals who called it a violation of the bloc's non-interference policy.

"We will enhance international relations and strive to restore ​normal relations with ASEAN," Min Aung Hlaing said in the speech, which more than 50 foreign delegates attended, including from Russia, China and Thailand, among the few countries that maintained ‌engagement with the junta.

AMNESTIES UNDER CONSIDERATION

The ceremony included the swearing-in of Min Aung Hlaing's new cabinet, which consists of holdovers from the junta era and retired officers of the military, which has ruled Myanmar directly for five of the past ‌six decades.

In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing said that to promote peace and reconciliation, "appropriate amnesties" ⁠would be taken into consideration, but ⁠did not elaborate.

Thousands of junta opponents remain in ​detention, the most notable, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, the 80-year-old leader of ⁠the elected government that Min Aung ‌Hlaing overthrew.

Asked by reporters what would be his first acts as ​president, a smiling Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in civilian attire, said he would seek to achieve stability, peace and development for Myanmar.

"I urge everyone to be united and to work hard," he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.