Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) arrives in court in Yangon Photo: AFP
world

Myanmar court postpones verdict for Reuters journalists

0 Comments
By Ye Aung Thu
YANGON

A Myanmar court postponed ruling Monday on whether two Reuters journalists violated a state secrets law while reporting on the Rohingya crisis, with a new date set for next week.

"The verdict will be announced on September 3," said district judge Khin Maung Maung in a swift hearing at a courthouse in Yangon, adding that the presiding judge was sick.

The decision delays the long-anticipated ruling for Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who have been in Myanmar's Insein prison for some eight months.

They were arrested in December after being invited to a dinner with police in Yangon and pounced on as they left the restaurant, accused of possessing classified material.

Authorities charged them with violating a colonial-era state secrets act, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

But the claims were undercut by a police witness who said his superior had ordered a set-up and by arguments that the allegedly secret documents had been published in state media.

The case has sparked fears of eroding press freedoms under civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reuters has robustly denied the charges and the newswire launched a global advocacy campaign that included diplomats, celebrities and the legal assistance of prominent rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

"Whatever they decide for us, we will not be afraid," Wa Lone told reporters as he left the courthouse and was led back into a police van.

Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone were probing the September 2017 massacre of 10 Rohingya men and boys in Myanmar's Rakhine state a week after the military launched a sweeping crackdown on members of the stateless Muslim minority.

The United Nations and Washington have called the campaign "ethnic cleansing", after some 700,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine for Bangladesh, bringing with them testimonies of rape, arson and killings in the northern part of the state.

Myanmar rejects the charges but has admitted the killings investigated by Reuters took place.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 2: What Will I Pay?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon