Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

More than 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta's brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local monitoring group said Tuesday.
The grim toll was passed as world powers ramped up their condemnation of the military's ruthless campaign against the movement demanding the restoration of democracy and release of Suu Kyi.
Washington suspended a trade pact with Myanmar and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a united global front to put pressure on the junta after more than 100 protesters were killed in a bloody weekend of violence.
Daily rallies across Myanmar by unarmed protesters have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said it had confirmed a total of 510 civilian deaths but warned the true toll was probably significantly higher.
Guterres urged the Myanmar authorities to undertake a "serious democratic transition".
"It is absolutely unacceptable to see violence against people at such high levels, so many people killed," Guterres told a news conference.
"We need more unity... (and) more commitment from the international community to put pressure in order to make sure that the situation is reversed," he said.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration announced Monday that the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which laid out ways to boost business but was not a fully fledged deal, would remain suspended until democracy is restored.
"The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces' brutal violence against civilians," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, using Myanmar's former name of Burma.
The statement effectively removes Myanmar from the Generalised System of Preferences, in which the United State grants duty-free access to some imports from developing nations if they meet key standards.
Saturday saw the military mark its annual Armed Forces Day with a major parade of troops and armour in the capital Naypyidaw.
But the day also saw bloody repression of protests around the country, with at least 107 people killed, including seven children.
Despite the bloodshed, protesters turned out again on Monday, with mourners at funerals defiantly showing the three-fingered salute that has become emblematic of the movement.
The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, diplomatic sources said, after Britain called for emergency talks.
France condemned the violence as "blind and deadly" and China added its voice to a chorus of international concern on Monday, calling for restraint from all sides.
The Kremlin said it was "very concerned" by growing civilian casualties, despite acknowledging it was building ties with the military authorities.
The U.S., Britain and the EU have all imposed sanctions in response to the coup and crackdown, but so far diplomatic pressure has not persuaded the generals to ease off.© 2021 AFP
zichi
The evil military junta is more willing to kill its people, including young children than find a solution to the coup.
zichi
Which country in the world in the past year has shot and killed 500 of their own people for protesting?
PTownsend
Russia must want to sell more weapons to the Myanmar military and be at the head of the queue of predatory states wanting Myanmar's resources.
Both Russia and Myanmar are states run by authoritarian regimes.
starpunk
Myanmar/ex-Burma probably has weapons made by both Cold war rivals - USA and USSR. Many nations like Myanmar, Somalia, Iraq, Libya have bought hardware from anyone they could without regard to ideologies. It's been, 'You got it, I want it. How much?'.
Don't forget the Rossignya genocide going on and those ever-ongoing internal ethnic wars against the Karen, Shin, etc. It's just another day in a nation with one of the worst human rights records in the world. To this evil junta, there is no 'solution' to the coup, this is the only 'solution' for them! These dirtbags ain't interested in 'solving' anything. Last week there was an Armed Forces Day celebration and videos from CNN, ABC, CBS, BBC, etc. were showing graphic bloody scenes. Three soldiers in a driving truck, two sitting in the bed rose up and mowed down a pedestrian from his bike for no good reason. A baby gets wounded in the eye by a 'plastic' bullet. Mothers and children get shot in the cities.
The Myanmar military and its government is exactly the same as it ever was since 1962, whatever name you may call it. They are a cliche, a Cabal of Dictators and Detestable Dirtbags who have zero regards for human rights or human lives.SCUM!