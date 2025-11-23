 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This aerial photo taken on September 17, 2025 from Mae Sot in Thailand shows the KK Park complex in Myanmar's eastern Myawaddy township which the Myanmar military said was a notorious internet scam compound Image: AFP/File
world

Myanmar junta says nearly 1,600 foreigners arrested in scam hub raids

0 Comments
YANGON

Myanmar's military said Sunday it arrested nearly 1,600 foreign nationals in five days in a highly publicized crackdown on a notorious internet scam hub on the Thai border.

Sprawling fraud factories have mushroomed in war-torn Myanmar's border regions, housing scammers who target internet users with romance and business cons worth tens of billions of dollars annually.

Myanmar's junta has long been accused of looking the other way as the illicit industry grows, but has trumpeted a crackdown since February after being lobbied by key military backer China, experts say.

Additional raids beginning last month were part of a smokescreen, according to some monitors, choreographed to vent pressure from Beijing without too badly denting profits that enrich the junta's militia allies.

In its latest publicized tally, the junta said "1,590 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally were arrested" from November 18 to 22 in raids on gambling and fraud hub Shwe Kokko, according to state media The Global New Light of Myanmar.

"Moreover, authorities seized 2,893 computers, 21,750 mobile phones, 101 Starlink satellite receivers, 21 Routers and a large number of industrial materials used in the online fraud and gambling activities," the newspaper said.

After an AFP investigation last month revealed receivers from the Starlink satellite internet service had been installed en masse at scam compounds, the Elon Musk-owned company said it had disabled more than 2,500 Starlink devices in the vicinity of suspected Myanmar scam centers.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said 223 people accused of perpetrating online fraud and gambling at Shwe Kokko were detained on Saturday alone, including 100 Chinese nationals.

Video published by local media showed a steamroller crushing hundreds of computer monitors lined up in rows next to piles of already smashed mobile phones at the Shwe Kokko compound on Saturday.

Scam hubs, staffed by thousands of willing workers as well as people trafficked from abroad, have proliferated in Myanmar's loosely governed borderlands since a 2021 coup sparked a civil war in the country.

While China is a key military backer of the junta, analysts say Beijing is increasingly irate at the rampant scams targeting and enlisting its citizens.

Scam victims in Southeast and East Asia alone were conned out of up to $37 billion in 2023, according to a U.N. report, which said global losses were likely "much larger".

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Hakuun Torii Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Health

10 Japanese Self Care Tips For Protecting Your Skin During Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog