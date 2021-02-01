Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, other ruling party figures detained

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday.
The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.
Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning.
"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," he said, adding he also expected to be detained.
TV, radio, mobile internet data connections and some phone services were disrupted in Yangon on Monday, residents said.
P. Smith
What a mess Myanmar is. Suu Kyi isn’t the saint she was made out to be.
Desert Tortoise
That's a fact. After what she allowed to happen to the Rohingya she has forever lost my support. An even messier consideration is that the Myanmar military really wants to be out from under the thumb of China. Many of them hate the Chinese with a passion, consider the Chinese made aircraft they have as flying coffins, and there have been off and on fighting on the border with China. Their 2015 opening to the west was seen as peeling Myanmar away from China's grasp and bringing it closer to the west. That appears to be over and done with now.
cracaphat
Suu Kyi,though the P.M. in name,was never really in charge.The military is,has been and will be as long as it's not a democracy.
Realization
Aung San Suu Kyi did nothing to make a stable country for all country people.
She denied Rohingya as their citizen & allowed Army to be brutal to Rohingya and defend to Army.
She was grip of Army but acting as civil govt. not to lose her power, but now she is loser too.