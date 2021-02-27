Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Myanmar police moved in to break up an anti-coup protest in Yangon, using rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators Photo: AFP
world

Myanmar police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Yangon

0 Comments
YANGON

Myanmar police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Yangon on Saturday, according to an AFP reporter, after the country's ambassador to the United Nations broke ranks to make an emotional plea for action against the military junta.

The country has been shaken by a wave of pro-democracy protests since a military coup toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

It was unclear if any live rounds were used as police chased protesters and journalists from the Myaynigone junction.

There had been an hours-long standoff on Friday at the same spot.

Hundreds of ethnic Mon protesters gathered there on Saturday to commemorate Mon National Day, joined by other ethnic minority groups to protest against the coup.

The police arrived to clear the intersection, chasing protesters and journalists who ran to hide in nearby buildings.

Three journalists were among those detained on Saturday.

"What are the police doing? They are protecting a crazy dictator," the protesters chanted.

They scattered into smaller residential streets and started building makeshift barricades out of barbed wire and tables to stop the police.

Local reporters broadcast the chaotic scenes live on Facebook, including the moments when the shots rang out.

"We will try to find another way to protest -- of course, we are afraid of their crackdown," said protester Moe Moe, 23, who used a pseudonym. "We want to fight until we win."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel