Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Northern Ireland Journalist Killed
Bishop Street Court House, Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday Sept. 17, 2021, where two men appeared in court in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee, a Northern Irish journalist shot dead as she covered rioting in Londonderry in 2019. (Cate McCurry/PA via AP)
world

N Ireland police arrest 2 more men over murder of journalist

0 Comments
LONDON

Police in Northern Ireland arrested two more men Wednesday over the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead while covering a riot in Londonderry in 2019.

The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the city earlier and have been detained under the Terrorism Act.

Three men have already been charged with McKee’s murder on April 18, 2019, two of them last Friday. A further two men have been charged with rioting and additional offenses.

McKee, 29, was killed while standing near a police officer while observing an anti-police riot in the city, also known as Derry, when she was hit by a bullet by a masked gunman.

The self-claimed New IRA group, a small paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland’s peace process, has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its members shot the journalist by accident while firing at police.

McKee was an increasingly influential journalist who had written powerfully about social issues in Northern Ireland. Her death helped spur a successful effort to get feuding politicians to revive Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, which had collapsed in 2017.

Both men charged last week for McKee’s murder were granted bail and have been ordered to return to court on Oct. 7. The two men, Gearoid Cavanaugh, 33, and Jordan Devine, 21, were also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life. A prosecuting lawyer said the police case was that the two men were with the gunman who fired the shot that killed McKee.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo