Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Air Ambulance Northern Ireland during a visit to Northern Ireland
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Air Ambulance Northern Ireland at their headquarters in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Carrie Davenport/Pool Photo: Reuters/CARRIE DAVENPORT
world

Northern Ireland has 'brighter future' with power sharing return, Sunak says

0 Comments
By Amanda Ferguson
BELFAST

Northern Ireland faces a "brighter future" with the restoration of devolved government after two years of deadlock, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on a visit to Belfast on Sunday.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill was appointed first minister on Saturday, a first for an Irish nationalist in a historical milestone for the British region.

Sunak's government brokered a deal with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to allow the return of power sharing by easing post-Brexit trade frictions.

"In the last few days we've made significant progress towards a brighter future for people here," Sunak told broadcasters.

"Everyone has worked really hard to bring this moment about, everyone is committed to making it work and delivering for people in Northern Ireland who had been without their devolved government for far too long," he said.

Power sharing government in the region was a key part of a 1998 peace deal that ended decades of political and sectarian violence.

Sinn Fein is the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which campaigns on both sides of the Irish border for an end to British rule in Northern Ireland and the creation of a united Ireland.

O'Neill told Sky News on Sunday that it was a "decade of opportunity" for Northern Ireland.

"We can have power-sharing, we can make it stable, we can work together every day in terms of public services, and whilst we also pursue our equally legitimate aspirations," she said.

Sunak, however, said the focus should be on public service.

"Everyone is committed to the Belfast Good Friday agreement, but I think everyone also agrees that now is the time to focus on delivering on the day-to-day issues that matter to people, to families, to businesses in Northern Ireland."

Sunak is due to meet O'Neill and the Deputy First Minister, the DUP's Emma Little-Pengally, on Monday, according to his office.

Under the power-sharing agreement, the post of deputy has equal power but less symbolic weight than the First Minister.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo