Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe Son Hui served as a close aide to Kim Jong Un during talks with the United States Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

N Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea has appointed veteran diplomat Choe Son-hui as its first female foreign minister, state media reported Saturday, as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests and ignores U.S. calls for talks.

Choe, who formerly served as the North's vice foreign minister, was tapped to lead the foreign ministry at a ruling party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the state media KCNA reported.

She replaces Ri Son Gwon, a hardline former military official who previously led talks with the South.

A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

She held a rare question and answer session with reporters on the night the two leaders' summit in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February 2019, blaming Washington for the failed talks.

"I think the United States has missed a golden opportunity with its rejection of our proposals," she said.

Diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington have since stalled, with the Kim regime in recent months not responding to the United States' repeated offers to return to negotiations.

The nuclear-armed North has meanwhile carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

US and South Korean officials have also warned that Kim's regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test -- a move that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned would provoke a "swift and forceful" response.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo