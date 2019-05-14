Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The bulk carrier is the first North Korean cargo vessel to be seized by the U.S. for sanctions violations, after years of cat-and-mouse games in which Korean shippers disguised vessels, used false flags and turned off transponders to avoid discovery Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office/AFP
world

N Korea demands U.S. return detained cargo ship

3 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea on Tuesday demanded the return of a cargo ship seized by Washington last week for violating international sanctions, calling it an "illegal act of robbery".

On Friday, the U.S. Justice Department said it had taken possession of the North Korea-registered bulk carrier M/V Wise Honest, one year after it was detained in Indonesia, citing illicit sanctions-busting activities.

It was the first time a North Korean cargo vessel had been seized by the U.S. for sanctions violations, after several years of high seas cat-and-mouse games in which Korean shippers disguised vessels, used false flags and turned off their tracking transponders to avoid discovery.

A spokesman for the North's foreign ministry slammed the move on Tuesday, saying it was an outright violation of the spirit of a deal signed by leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump at their landmark summit in Singapore last June.

"The United States carried out an illegal act of robbery by seizing our cargo ship citing U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions," the spokesman said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The move was an "extension of U.S. calculation" to bring Pyongyang to its knees through maximum pressure, he said.

"The U.S. must realize the consequence of its gangster-like actions... and must return our ship without delay," the statement added.

North Korea is sanctioned under multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions for its nuclear and missile programs and lifting of some of the measures was a key demand at a second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in February that ultimately broke down without a deal.

The announcement of the U.S. seizure of the vessel came as tensions rose over Pyongyang's test launches of short-range missiles last week.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Why doesn't the US seize a Chinese vessel. This is exactly why NK and every nation needs a nuclear deterrent.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The move was an "extension of U.S. calculation" to bring Pyongyang to its knees through maximum pressure, he said.

If one cargo ship seized is enough to bring NK to it's knees, the US should have done it a long, long, time ago!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Why doesn't the US seize a Chinese vessel. This is exactly why NK and every nation needs a nuclear deterrent.

And please share with all of us here just what UN sanctions are there against China right now that would give the US or any other nation that is a part of the UN the legal right to seize a Chinese vessel!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Riperez, is this the ship to which you were referring last week?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

