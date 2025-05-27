 Japan Today
US President Donald Trump announced new details and initial funding for the missile shield system last week Image: AFP
world

N Korea says U.S. Golden Dome missile shield 'very dangerous'

SEOUL

North Korea has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile shield plan as a "very dangerous" threat that aims to weaponize space, state media reported Tuesday.

Pyongyang's foreign ministry has issued a memorandum calling the system "a very dangerous threatening initiative aimed at threatening the strategic security of the nuclear weapons states," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Trump announced new details and initial funding for the missile shield system last week, calling it "very important for the success and even survival of our country".

The initiative faces significant technical and political challenges, according to analysts, and could come at a hefty price tag.

The memorandum by nuclear-armed North Korea accused the United States of being "hell-bent on the moves to militarize outer space," KCNA said.

"The U.S. plan for building a new missile defense system is the root cause of sparking off global nuclear and space arms race by stimulating the security concerns of nuclear weapons states and turning the outer space into a potential nuclear war field," it added.

Washington -- Seoul's key security ally -- has in recent years ramped up joint military exercises and increased the presence of strategic U.S. assets, such as an aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered submarine, in the region to deter the North.

Pyongyang has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear weapons state and routinely denounces joint U.S.-South Korea drills as rehearsals for invasion.

China has similarly expressed strong concerns about Washington's Golden Dome plan, accusing the United States of undermining global stability.

Beijing is closing the gap with Washington when it comes to ballistic and hypersonic missile technology, while Moscow is modernising its intercontinental-range missile systems and developing advanced precision strike missiles, according to a 2022 Pentagon review.

The Kremlin has said Trump's initiative would require consultations with Russia but was otherwise a "sovereign matter" for the United States, softening its tone after also previously slamming the idea as destabilizing.

The plan's Golden Dome name stems from Israel's Iron Dome air defense system which has intercepted thousands of short-range rockets and other projectiles since it went into operation in 2011.

The United States faces various missile threats from adversaries, but they differ significantly from the short-range weapons that Israel's Iron Dome is designed to counter.

It will be an useless garbage like Israel's Iron dome..

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

It will be an useless garbage like Israel's Iron dome

The iron dome is actually very successful. According to Brittanica during the 2014 Gaza war, over 90% of the identified threats were intercepted.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

