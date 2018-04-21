N Korea's Kim promises no more nuclear or missile tests

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has announced Pyongyang will carry out no more nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests and will shut down its atomic test site, the North's state media reported Saturday.
The declaration, long sought by the U.S., will be seen as a crucial step in the fast diplomatic dance on and around the Korean peninsula.
It comes less than a week before Kim meets South Korean leader Moon Jae-in for a summit in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, and ahead of a much-anticipated encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"As the development of nuclear weapons has been verified, it is not necessary for us to conduct any more nuclear tests or test launches of mid- and long range missiles or ICBMs," Kim told a ruling party meeting.
"The northern nuclear test site has completed its mission," he added at the gathering of the central committee of the Workers' Party, according to the official KCNA news agency.
Pyongyang has made rapid technological progress in its weapons programs under Kim, which has seen it subjected to increasingly strict sanctions by the U.N. Security Council, U.S., EU, South Korea and others.
For years the impoverished North has pursued a "byungjin" policy of "simultaneous development" of both the military and the economy, but Kim said that as it was now a powerful state, "the whole party and the whole nation should now focus on the development of the socialist economy".
"This is the party's new strategic policy line," KCNA cited him as saying.
Last year it carried out its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date, and launched missiles capable of reaching mainland United States.
Kim and Trump traded threats of war and personal insults as tensions ramped up, and even when there was an extended pause in testing, U.S. officials said that it could not be interpreted as a halt without an explicit statement from Pyongyang.
South Korean envoys have previously cited Kim as promising no more tests, but Saturday's news is the first such announcement directly by Pyongyang.
The party decided that nuclear and ICBM launches will cease as of Saturday - it has not carried any out since November - and the atomic test site at Punggye-ri "will be abolished".
The formal declaration comes after Kim stated in his New Year speech that the development of the state nuclear force had been completed.
In the same address he said he had a nuclear button on his desk, prompting Trump to tweet that he had a bigger one of his own.
Events have moved rapidly since then, catalysed by the Winter Olympics in the South, and Seoul is now pushing for a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War, raising hopes that a settlement could finally be reached on the peninsula.
But there is a long way to go and Moon himself acknowledged this week that the "devil is in the details".© 2018 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
bass4funk
If this is true and Kim does allow random checks and verification of all Nuclear sites at random it would really show commitment and sincerity as well as seriousness on their part. We shall see.
zichi
An important movement at a time when more progress is beginning to seem possible ahead of the meeting between the Korean leaders.
CrazyJoe
Not the first time that NK STATE MEDIA has stated something to that effect... and lied.
Personally, I’ll wait for the UN site inspections.
OssanAmerica
Thank you Kim Jong Un. But "denuclearization" doesn't mean just stopping testing of nuclear weapons and missiles. Something that NK would do anyway until the US/NK discussions bear fruit. And something that NK can resume at any time. It means the verified elimination of existing nuclear weapons. Pressure will and should continue in all respects until that is achieved.
Kobe White Bar Owner
"North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has announced Pyongyang will carry out no more nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests and will shut down its atomic test site, the North's state media reported Saturday." Hope this is true, just find it hard to believe, considering this is his grandfathers and fathers dream. Smells fishy to me.
Kobe White Bar Owner
p.s Really hope im wrong.
CrazyJoe
Newsflash: Our problems with N. Korea are not just about nuclear weapons, they are about their gross human rights violations, their repressive regime, and their refusal to abide by international law. The whole point of pursuing nuclear weapons in the first place was to gain international credibility without becoming a civilized nation.
Schopenhauer
They agreed upon that America will guarantee the Kim regime and his crime and murders will not be questioned.