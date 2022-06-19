Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean farmers work in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province
FILE PHOTO: North Korean farmers work in a field of a collective farm in South Hwanghae province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj Photo: Reuters/Damir Sagolj
world

N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic

0 Comments
By Josh Smith
SEOUL

North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday.

At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an "acute enteric epidemic" have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far.

Enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract and South Korean officials say it may be cholera or typhoid.

The new outbreak, first reported on Thursday, puts further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday state news agency KCNA detailed prevention efforts, including quarantines, "intensive screening for all residents," and special treatment and monitoring of vulnerable people such as children and the elderly.

A national "Rapid Diagnosis and Treatment Team" is working with local health officials, and measures are being taken to ensure that farming is not disrupted in the key agricultural area, KCNA said.

Disinfection work is being carried out, including of sewage and other waste, to ensure the safety of drinking and household water, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog