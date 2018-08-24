Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to reporters outside the Office of the US Trade Representative during a day of meetings on the NAFTA treaty on August 23, 2018 in Washington, DC Photo: AFP
world

NAFTA talks with U.S. to continue next week: Mexico's Guajardo

0 Comments
By Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
WASHINGTON

U.S. and Mexican negotiators are making progress on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement but will need to continue the discussions next week, Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said Thursday.

The negotiations "are well advanced," he told reporters, but "we are not there yet."

Canada needs to reengage in the talks before the NAFTA rewrite can completed and "the only way that can happen is if we continue through the weekend and into next week," he added.

Guajardo and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray have been shuttling back and forth to Washington for more than a month for meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to try to iron out the bilateral issues, such as rules for the auto market, before the end of August.

Officials last week indicated they expected a breakthrough this week but "negotiations are highly complex," Guajardo said on his way into yet another meeting.

He has cautioned that some of the hardest issues were still on the table, including the U.S. demand for a five-year "sunset clause," which would oblige the three countries to renew the pact regularly.

"There's been no indication of flexibility from the U.S. on this issue," a senior Canadian official told AFP on Thursday.

Canada's top diplomat and chief NAFTA negotiator, Chrystia Freeland, said Wednesday she was encouraged by the progress and would rejoin the talks once Washington and Mexico City finish their bilateral discussions.

The three countries have been negotiating for a year to salvage the trade pact that President Donald Trump says has been a "disaster" for the United States.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo