world

Naked and unafraid: Nude man jogs through Baltimore streets

BALTIMORE

With Baltimore temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, a naked jogger may have pruned, but he certainly proved to be no prude.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the sight of the naked man jogging through downtown Baltimore jolted commuters during Monday's morning rush hour. In addition to clothes, the man eschewed shoes as he slowly trotted past a hospital and a courthouse.

Witnesses reported the man didn't seem lost or confused. Attorney Nicholas Panteleakis says he stopped at a traffic light 5 to 10 feet (1.5 to 3 meters) from the cardio enthusiast.

Baltimore police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe says officers drove up the street in response to several 911 calls, but the man had disappeared, evading an indecent-exposure charge.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

