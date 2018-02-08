Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naked passenger forces plane back to Anchorage

5 Comments
By MARK THIESSEN
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

An Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle was forced to return to Anchorage early Wednesday after a passenger locked himself in the bathroom, took off all his clothes, and refused to follow crew instructions.

Kate Danyluk, a passenger on the flight, told The Associated Press she knew something was wrong because the flight attendants kept going back and forth in the aisles and had put on rubber gloves.

"Alaska Airlines flight 146 from Anchorage to Seattle returned to Anchorage due to a passenger not following flight attendant's instructions. While no emergency was declared, the decision was made to return to Anchorage," Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson said in an email.

Airport police and FBI met the plane when it landed shortly before 3 a.m.

"The police came on and took him out the back door," said Danyluk, an Anchorage teacher who was taking a "green escape" to attend a garden show in Seattle.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man was arrested. The FBI did not return repeated messages to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

"There was a subject on the aircraft that had barricaded or locked himself in the bathroom, the lavatory," airport police Sgt. Darcy Perry told Anchorage police station KTVA. Her office declined to make her available to speak to the AP on the direction of the airport manager, who didn't return a message.

"Flight attendants did find that the subject was naked," Perry said, without elaborating.

Danyluk didn't see the man, and said several other men were standing near the bathroom to shield the view. She had heard "he had taken off his clothes and he just wasn't in his right mind."

"I'd rather go back to Anchorage than have something happen," Danyluk said. "Safety first."

There were 178 passengers on the flight. The reboarded flight took off for Seattle just after 6:30 a.m.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Someone will be presented with a large fuel bill.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Everyone naked from the check-in onwards would help with security.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not a bad idea Jimzo. Or at least these paper suits the CSI guys wear.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A guy, eh? Kind of a different take on "Snakes on a Plane."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I bet he was cold being that the plane originated in Alaska and planes are generally quite cool so nothing to see here folks, just move along. If I was on a business trip and missed an appointment or lost a deal I would have sued the you know what out of that guy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

