NASA astronauts return to Earth after drawn-out mission in space

The Crew Dragon capsule containing Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams and two other astronauts descends by parachute before their splashdown, following their return to earth from the International Space Station off the coast of Florida, U.S. March 18, 2025 in a still image from video. NASA TV/Handout via REUTERS.

By Joey Roulette

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule on Tuesday with a soft splashdown off Florida's coast, nine months after their faulty Boeing Starliner craft upended what was to be a week-long stay on the International Space Station.

Their return caps a protracted space mission that was fraught with uncertainty and technical troubles and turned a rare instance of NASA's contingency planning - and the latest failures of Starliner - into a global spectacle.

Wilmore and Williams, two veteran NASA astronauts and retired U.S. Navy test pilots, had launched into space as Starliner's first crew in June for what was expected to be an eight-day test mission. But issues with Starliner's propulsion system led to cascading delays to their return home, culminating in a NASA decision to have them take a SpaceX craft back this year as part of the agency's crew rotation schedule.

On Tuesday morning, Wilmore and Williams strapped inside their Crew Dragon spacecraft along with two other astronauts and undocked from the ISS at 1.05 a.m. ET to embark on a 17-hour trip to Earth, bidding farewell to the station's seven other astronauts.

The four-person crew, formally part of NASA's Crew-9 astronaut rotation mission, re-entered Earth's atmosphere around 5:45 p.m. ET. Using Earth's atmosphere and two sets of parachutes, the craft slowed its orbital speed of roughly 17,000 miles per hour to a soft 17 miles per hour at splashdown, which occurred some 50 miles off Florida's Gulf Coast ten minutes later under clear skies.

"What a ride," NASA astronaut Nick Hague, the Crew-9 mission commander inside the Dragon capsule, told mission control moments after splashing down. "I see a capsule full of grins, ear to ear."

The crew's capsule was hoisted out of the water onto a boat. The astronauts will be flown on a NASA plane to their crew quarters at the space agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston for several days of health checks, per routine for astronaut returns, before NASA flight surgeons say they can go home to their families.

The mission has captured the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who upon taking office in January called for a quicker return of Wilmore and Williams and alleged, without evidence, that former President Joe Biden "abandoned" them on the ISS for political reasons.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a close adviser to Trump, echoed his call for an earlier return. SpaceX's Crew Dragon is the United States' only orbital-class crew spacecraft, which Boeing had hoped Starliner would compete with before the mission with Wilmore and Williams threw its development future into uncertainty.

Living in space for months can affect the human body in multiple ways, from muscle atrophy to possible vision impairment.

Wilmore and Williams have logged 286 days in space on the mission - longer than the average six-month ISS mission length, but far short of U.S. record holder Frank Rubio. His continuous 371 days in space, ending in 2023, were the unexpected result of a coolant leak on a Russian spacecraft.

Williams, capping her third spaceflight, has tallied 608 cumulative days in space, the second most for any U.S. astronaut after Peggy Whitson's 675 days. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko set the world record last year at 878 cumulative days.

REPLACEMENT CREW

Swept up in NASA's routine astronaut rotation schedule, Wilmore and Williams could not begin their return to Earth until their replacement crew arrived, in order to maintain adequate U.S. staffing levels, according to NASA.

Their replacements arrived on Friday night - four astronauts as part of NASA's Crew-10 mission that briefly put the station's head count at 11.

"We came prepared to stay long, even though we planned to stay short," Wilmore told reporters from space earlier this month, adding that he did not believe NASA's decision to keep them on the ISS until Crew-10's arrival had been affected by politics.

"That's what your nation's human spaceflight program's all about," he said. "Planning for unknown, unexpected contingencies. And we did that."

Wilmore and Williams had been doing scientific research and conducting routine maintenance with the station's other five astronauts. Williams performed two six-hour spacewalks for maintenance outside the ISS, including one with Wilmore.

The ISS, about 254 miles (409 km) in altitude, is a football field-sized research lab that has been housed continuously by international crews of astronauts for nearly 25 years, a key platform of science diplomacy managed primarily by the U.S. and Russia.

Williams told reporters earlier this month that she was looking forward to returning home to see her two dogs and family. "It's been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us," she said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.