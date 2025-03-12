 Japan Today
The NASA logo is displayed at the Earth Information Center exhibit, at NASA headquarters in Washington Image: AFP/File
world

NASA fires chief scientist; more Trump cuts to come

WASHINGTON

NASA announced Tuesday the dismissal of its chief scientist and others to comply with orders from President Donald Trump, marking the latest in a series of administration actions undermining climate change research.

While the move affects only 23 people, a spokeswoman indicated more cuts are coming.

The first round notably eliminates the Office of the Chief Scientist, led by Katherine Calvin, a renowned climatologist who contributed to key U.N. climate reports. She and other U.S. delegates were also barred from attending a major climate science meeting in China last month.

"To optimize our workforce, and in compliance with an Executive Order, NASA is beginning its phased approach to a reduction in force, known as a RIF," agency spokeswoman Cheryl Warner said. "A small number of individuals received notification March 10 they are a part of NASA's RIF. If they're eligible, those employees may opt to participate in the Voluntary Early Retirement Authority, or VERA, or complete the RIF process."

Also eliminated are the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Branch of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

NASA has so far avoided the deep cuts affecting other agencies, reportedly due to last minute intervention by Jared Isaacman, Trump's nominee for NASA chief. Isaacman, an e-payments billionaire and SpaceX customer, is seen as close to Elon Musk -- Trump's key advisor and architect of federal cost-cutting efforts.

In February, NASA had been preparing to lay off around a thousand probationary employees. However, Isaacman reportedly asked for the cuts to be put on hold, according to Ars Technica. NASA has not explained the reversal.

The new layoffs, first reported by NASA Watch citing an internal memo, could signal a shift away from research and toward exploration.

Trump and Musk both support a human mission to Mars. In his State of the Union address last week, Trump declared the U.S. would "plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond."

NASA plays a crucial role in climate research, operating a fleet of Earth-monitoring satellites, conducting airborne and ground-based studies, developing sophisticated climate models, and providing open-source data to researchers and the public.

Trump, who has called climate change a "scam" and expressed disdain for the U.N. and climate science, has already pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement for a second time.

Meanwhile, his administration has dismissed hundreds of employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the nation's other key climate agency, with more cuts expected.

16 Comments
From "one small step for a man", to "one step for such a small man".

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Science deniers shouldn't be in control of science budgets, especially when their primary goal is to shove their heads into the sand so they can't learn anything.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Cleaning house at US Govt.= Big Job and LONG overdue, US taxpayers HAPPY about streamlining $waste, fraud and abuse in Govt. Agency Spending

DJT & DOGE will soon issue taxpayer $refund checks!

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Trump has also fired 50% of the Education Department workers.

Some 1,315 employees were affected by the RIFs, leaving 2,183 employed by the department, according to senior officials at the DOE.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Given the conspiracy crackpots in the MAGA orbit, maybe this is seen as punishment for perpetuating the myth of the moon landing.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Those firings should free up enough to foot about 0.04% of Trump's taxpayer funded golf outings. Possibly more as his promo efforts for Tesla and Crypto are taking up so much of his time these days.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Science deniers want people to believe that climate change and the warming of the planet haven't been proven over the last 20 yrs. That just isn't true. Over 97% of the world's scientists agree that climate change and the warming of the planet is primarily caused by human activities.

When 97% of any group agree, who would listen to the 1.8% that disagree?

Yes, the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists – 97 percent – agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change. Most of the leading science organizations around the world have issued public statements expressing this, including international and U.S. science academies, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and a whole host of reputable scientific bodies around the world.

Ref: https://science.nasa.gov/climate-change/faq/do-scientists-agree-on-climate-change/ - before Trump has that page deleted.

The 97% number was from 2013. Even back then, it was 97% agrees. 1% didn't know and 2% disagreed.

And more ref: https://www.climate.gov/news-features/climate-qa/isnt-there-lot-disagreement-among-climate-scientists-about-global-warming

So, Trump is wrong on this FACT that is as close to fully agreed as anything in the world of science ever is. Only people bad at science reject it. Go back to worshiping the dog of the Sun, if you like with the flat-Earthers and watch out for sea monsters.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

But who will be maintaining the alien corpse in Area 51. ?

Need more than ethanol I would assume.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

One of the fundamental MAGA-truths....

"You have to keep 'em dumb...science makes them smarter - they start to question some of the more outrageous lies we tell...and may stop sending us money"...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

This one's actually a bit of a puzzle.

The only logic, if we can call it that, behind Trump's thinking, is either "can I get rich from this?" or "will this benefit Russia"?

Now, if anyone's read their history books (I recommend doing so before they are banned), you will know that while the US was the first to put a man on the moon, it was the then USSR that put the first man into space.

So NASA's no threat to Russia, because Russia did it before NASA did.

And I don't see what immediate financial benefit Trump gets from gutting NASA; the worst they could do would be to continue their work on the climate and tell people that we're on a fast track to render the globe uninhabitable. And clearly nobody cares about that.

So this is a peculiar decision.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

> lincolnmanToday  01:36 pm JST

One of the fundamental MAGA-truths....

"You have to keep 'em dumb...science makes them smarter - they start to question some of the more outrageous lies we tell...and may stop sending us money"...

'Give me men who are fat, contented. Sleek headed men....' - Julius Caesar

Tokyo GuyToday  01:02 pm JST

From "one small step for a man", to "one step for such a small man".

Flat Earthers of the world, unite!

> theFuToday  01:07 pm JST

Science deniers shouldn't be in control of science budgets, especially when their primary goal is to shove their heads into the sand so they can't learn anything.

Kissy kissy kissy der Fuehrer's buuuuhhhhh-uhhhhhhhhttttttttt. That's right now.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If those "chief scientists" actually cared about Science rather than DEI hiring quotas, then maybe china can hire them. Let's see how far their "science" can take them.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Americans voted in part for DJT who ran on bringing efficiency to the US Govt. via DOGE and Elon Musk.

There are no Americans that think NASA is well run, and so taxpayers want reorganization and streamlining and trust Elon Musk's DOGE to deliver a better NASA soon!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

I understand Trump fired him when he refused to confirm MTG's assertion that California wildfires were started by George Soros-funded space lasers...and Trump ordered him to train the lasers on Mike Pence's house...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

There are no Americans that think NASA is well run

Oh wait!

Yet again, I’m afraid we’ll need a number and source for this.

Spoiler alert - it won’t be forthcoming.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Don't look up!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

DJT called Elon Musk a GREAT American Patriot on Tuesday at the White House multiple times. Why?

Because of the work Elon and his team are doing at DOGE to help bring transparency and accountability to the entire US Govt., including the NASA Space Agency.

DJT campaigned with Elon to restructure US Govt., go to Mars, and Americans overwhelmingly approve of Musk and DOGE's efforts to streamline US Govt. Agencies and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse, including at NASA!

American taxpayers will soon receive DOGE $refund checks due to tremendous $efficiencies they're bringing to Govt, Agencies, including NASA via their digital audits.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The US following the same dictatorship playbook as Hungary, Russia and China.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Americans voted in part for DJT who ran on bringing efficiency to the US Govt. via DOGE and Elon Musk.

Nope. Americans voted for trump because they thought he would be good for the economy. Turns out trump is very bad for the economy. I told you so.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

